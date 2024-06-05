New artworks encourage public engagement in Tartu's Holm Park

Two new site-specific artworks have appeared in the Tartu city center which invite people to spend more time and engage creatively in public space.

At Holm Park and Shaté Dance School car park, you can find choreographer William Forsythe's path titled "Attempt to Walk Without Rhythm" ("Proovi kõndida ilma rütmita") and British artists Simon and Tom Bloor's seating platform Istla. Both pieces have been created for the upcoming art exhibition "The Secrets of the Leaning Building" and for the project "Creative Connections" in the Tartu Art Museum.

Forsythe specifically created the 30-meter-long bike path with a red EPDM-rubber cover and a text instruction: "Attempt to Walk Without Any Rhythm Whatsoever" for the space. It is part of the choreographer's series highlighting physical presence and movement in specific contexts.

Simon and Tom Bloor's creation Istla is situated next to Forsythe's track. The work is a collage made of gravel, tire seats, planters, and other materials. It is the artist's response to the history of the side and feedback from the dance school students regarding the surrounding areas and what they felt was missing.

The young people said they were missing attractive and safe places where they could relax and socialize. They also selected the name Istla. It is inspired by the former Holm Island that occupied the surrounding area, as well as the functionality of the platform as a place to sit and rest.

The works will remain in these locations for several years.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!