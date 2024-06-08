EU elections turnout in Estonia may be higher in absolute terms than previously

Voter turnout in the ongoing European Parliament elections is expected to be higher in absolute numbers compared with previous elections, says Aivar Voog, head of research at pollsters Kantar Emor.

Voog said: "Voter turnout in absolute numbers will be somewhat higher than see at the previous European Parliament elections—likely between 350,000 and 360,000, or a turnout of around 36 percent turnout."

While this figure would be lower than the 37.6 percent turnout officially recorded at the 2019 European elections, in absolute terms, turnout will be higher since around 94,000 people have been added into the equation due to changes from the voter registration process.

This figure mostly concerns Estonian voters living in other countries, who can cast an e-vote, for instance.

Kantar Emor conducted two surveys commissioned by public broadcaster ERR, examining the preferences of eligible voters ahead of the European Parliament elections.

The surveys were conducted in early May, and at the end of the month into the start of this month.

Taking into consideration the preferences of those who say they definitely plan to vote, the seven MEP seats should be secured by the Reform Party, the Social Democrats (SDE), Isamaa, the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE), and the Center Party.

The split is likely to be two seats to two of these parties, and one each for the remaining three parties, with the two seats contested by Reform, SDE and Isamaa: In other words, while all three of these parties will get at least one seat, two of them will win two – currently Reform and SDE hold two seats, but Isamaa may stand to gain one, likely at Reform's expense if that did happen.

EKRE are not out of the hunt for a second seat, either.

Voog said: "Based on last week's survey, the final two mandates are being contested by the Reform Party and SDE. However, Isamaa and EKRE are also relatively close in percentages, and could also compete for the sixth and seventh mandates."

Given the voter turnout to date, since the advance voting period began on Monday, and the relatively low number of undecided respondents among those who said they were planning to vote, Kantar Emor's latest surveys suggest the following vote distribution: Reform 20 percent, SDE 19 percent, Isamaa 18 percent, EKRE 16 percent, Center 12 percent, Parempoolsed 6 percent, Eesti 200 4 percent, KOOS 3 percent, Estonian Greens 1 percent, and independent candidates 1 percent.

According to the latest survey, three candidates are certain to secure mandates: Marina Kaljurand (SDE), Urmas Paet (Reform Party), and Jaak Madison (EKRE).

These three candidates are sitting MEPs.

The next two mandates, Kantar Emor says, would likely go to two newcomers: Jüri Ratas (Isamaa) and Mihhail Kõlvart (Center).

Ratas, formerly Center's leader, is a former prime minister; Kõlvart, Ratas' successor at the Center Party helm, was until earlier this year Mayor of Tallinn.

Of the remaining two seats, Voog said these "could go to candidates such as Hanno Pevkur (Reform), Marko Mihkelson (Reform), Sven Mikser (SDE, a sitting MEP), Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa), Riho Terras (Isamaa, also an incumbent MEP) or Martin Helme (EKRE), depending on which party secures two mandates."

The data utilized above was based on nationwide representative surveys conducted by Kantar Emor both online (two-thirds of respondents) and over the phone (one-third), between May 9-15 and May 27-June 2. The most recent survey polled 1,489 eligible voters aged 18 and above.

Sunday, June 9 is polling day, and only votes on paper may be cast. The e-vote closes for good for this election at 8 p.m. today, Saturday.

Polls on Sunday open at 9 a.m. and close at 8 p.m., with the result due any time after midnight Sunday.

