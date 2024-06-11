Estonian Greens satisfied with European Parliament election result

The Estonian Greens took 2,247 votes at the European Parliament elections, which the party's co-chair Evelyn Sepp described as a satisfactory result.

The Greens have been around in Estonia for nearly 20 years, while they've only been included in the Riigikogu once after landing six mandates in 2007. Their result has hovered around the 1 percent mark also at local and European elections.

Sepp said that the party is happy with its result because getting a lot of votes was never the goal.

"Our main goal for this election was to have a full list of candidates, get access to debates and our foot in the door. And everyone knows we did that," the co-chair said.

In terms of why the Greens got so few votes, Evelyn Sepp said that Greens' campaign budget was many hundreds of times smaller than those of major parties, and that despite having nine candidates, the party did not always get the same amount of "air time" than its competitors.

"The media houses and the European Commission disqualified us from some debates so to speak," she said, adding that access continues to be a problem for the Greens.

According to Alar Kilp, a lecturer in comparative politics at the University of Tartu, the Greens are struggling to gain prominence because many environmental issues are already included in the programs of other parties. Additionally, Estonia lacks a significant environmental conflict that could unify supporters.

"In other parts of the world, green parties have emerged when there has been intense debate in society over nuclear power plants or other serious environmental issues. Then a party forms with a clear stance on this central issue, which in turn appeals to a certain segment of the electorate," said Kilp.

Kilp believes that the party needs to find a clear message to convey on the political landscape.

"The main question is how to stand out. How to raise issues and have a distinct position on them that others cannot easily adopt," Kilp explained.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!