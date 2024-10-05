X!

Survey: Majority of Estonians optimistic about EU's future

Estonian and EU flags.
Estonian and EU flags. Source: Kairit Leibold/ERR
68 percent of Estonian citizens see the future of the EU in a positive light, according to the results of the European Parliament's first Eurobarometer survey since this summer's EU elections.

According to the latest survey results, 68 percent of Estonian respondents were optimistic about the future of the EU, and 81 percent believed that Estonia has benefited from being a member of the EU.

39 percent of the country's respondents highlighted that the EU helps ensure peace and security; 37 percent believed that the union provides new job opportunities; and 30 percent felt that it contributes to economic growth and an improved standard of living.

For Estonian voters, key issues in this year's European Parliament elections were the international situation (for 51 percent of respondents), economic well-being (50 percent) and the EU's defense and security (45 percent).

Of those who did not vote in the elections this June, 44 percent cited cost of living as a major concern, and 38 percent pointed to the economic situation.

Respondents from other member states likewise viewed the EU's image as generally positive.

Overall, 70 percent of those surveyed believed that being a member of the EU is beneficial to their country.

Respondents did express concerns, however, about the cost of living and economic well-being, as well as the tense international situation.

Editor: Valner Väino, Aili Vahtla

