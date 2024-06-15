Jana Toom: Return to European Parliament came as a surprise

Being pitched into the MEP seat won but vacated by Center Party leader Mihhail Kõlvart came as a complete surprise to the beneficiary of that vacation, Jana Toom, the returning MEP herself said Saturday.

Toom told ERR that she was "just gradually gathering things up, heading to Brussels, and my team was also starting to pack up," when she heard the news.

"So it was a complete surprise to me yesterday," she added.

As to whether any talking points relating to Russia have diminished her trust among Estonian voters, Toom said: "I think there is more political maneuvering than truth here.

"This got pressed into action during the election campaign, which is understandable. Everything that can be used in a campaign will indeed be used, but I don't agree that Estonians don't trust me. I was out on the streets canvassing for six weeks, and many Estonians, especially women who have suffered from domestic violence, personally voted for me," she added.

"I could speak about Kremlin talking points until the start of the war in Ukraine. After that, I believe no sane person can accuse me of having defended Putin's aggression against Ukraine," she noted.

The Center Party's traditional bedrock vote had been with the Russian-speaking populace of Estonia, but the Ukraine invasion and the accession to office of Mihhail Kõlvart as party leader last September was followed by a wave of defections – including of former party leader Jüri Ratas, who ironically won a seat for Isamaa at last Sunday's election.

However, the Kõlvart effect seems to have worked in the opposite direction too – it is thanks to the number of votes he won that Toom will be returning to the Strasbourg parliament, since Kõlvart himself has opted to stay in Estonia, as Center Party leader.

On this, Toom, who at the 2019 elections won her seat in her own right, said: "These are not Mihhail Kõlvart's votes, nor my votes, they are votes for the Estonian Center Party."

"I don't see how this hinders me, though after the discussions and consultations we've had here, I understand that I will have to take on topics I haven't dealt with before, such as rural development. These are not my areas, but I an willing to learn."

Toom added that she has always acted at the European Parliament, where she, like Reform MEPs, sits with the Renew Europe group, based on the Center Party's official positions.

She also noted that nearly half of the 24 reports she has issued at the parliament concerned domestic violence and other social issues, "all of which remain part of the Center Party's platform."

Mihhail Kõlvart polled at 27,000 votes at the European elections on June 9, compared with 14,000 for Toom.

