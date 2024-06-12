Ants Laaneots leaves the Riigikogu

News
Gen- Ants Laaneots (Reform) at the Riigikogu.
Gen- Ants Laaneots (Reform) at the Riigikogu. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Veteran Reform Party politician and former Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) commander, General (Ret.) Ants Laaneots, is stepping down from the Riigikogu.

Gen. Laaneots will be replaced as an MP by current Deputy Mayor of Tallinn Mihkel Lees.

Gen. Laaneots told ERR that his departure from the Riigikogu relates to his age and his long tenure in politics.

"At 76 years old, it's starting to take its toll," he said with a smile.

Laaneots added that he will not be completely withdrawing from public life, and plans to continue penning articles on national defense and military matters.

The Riigikogu Board has ruled that Lees's mandate as a member of parliament begins tomorrow, June 13. Lees will have to step down as Tartu deputy mayor as a result.

Laaneots was heavily involved in the re-establishment of the EDF after the restoration of independence, and was appointed acting Chief of the General Staff of the Defense Forces on October 14, 1991, at the age of 43.

He was EDF chief 2006-2011, gong on to work as defense advisor to Prime Minister Andrus Ansip and joining the Reform Party in 2014.

He had been elected to the last three Riigikogu compositions, the XIII, XIV and XV (current) Riigikogu.

Mihkel Lees Source: Lauri Varik/ERR

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Mirjam Mäekivi, Urmet Kook

Related

watch on etv

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:44

Jüri Saar: Of the indivisibility of security in the age of hybrid wars

13:23

Festival for World Refugee Day to take place in Tartu this Saturday

12:50

Former Eesti 200 MP Züleyxa Izmailova joins Social Democratic Party

12:09

National conservative party leader: EKRE looking at tough times

12:08

New exhibiton of art created in war opens at University of Tartu Art Museum

11:32

Ants Laaneots leaves the Riigikogu

11:27

Baltic audit offices: Rail Baltica looking at €19 billion deficit

10:58

Arrowhead and other finds reveal site of crusader-era Lihula battle

10:44

Estonian Biobank launches one-of-a-kind online gene donor portal

10:11

Start of Riigikogu's summer recess put back one day

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

06.06

Videos: Divers may have found site of sunken 'Kaleva' passenger plane

11.06

Estonia sending short-range air defense to Ukraine

11.06

Watch live: Estonia face Lithuania in Baltic Cup final on Tuesday evening

10.06

Isamaa wins Estonia's European Parliament elections

11.06

Baltics to leave BRELL electricity grid at start of February 2025

08:06

Four leading EKRE members expelled in party's 'night of the long knives'

11.06

Major Tallinn construction works prove to be millions more expensive

11.06

Ministry may introduce fees for repeatedly taking state language exam

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo