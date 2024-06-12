Ants Laaneots leaves the Riigikogu

Veteran Reform Party politician and former Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) commander, General (Ret.) Ants Laaneots, is stepping down from the Riigikogu.

Gen. Laaneots will be replaced as an MP by current Deputy Mayor of Tallinn Mihkel Lees.

Gen. Laaneots told ERR that his departure from the Riigikogu relates to his age and his long tenure in politics.

"At 76 years old, it's starting to take its toll," he said with a smile.

Laaneots added that he will not be completely withdrawing from public life, and plans to continue penning articles on national defense and military matters.

The Riigikogu Board has ruled that Lees's mandate as a member of parliament begins tomorrow, June 13. Lees will have to step down as Tartu deputy mayor as a result.

Laaneots was heavily involved in the re-establishment of the EDF after the restoration of independence, and was appointed acting Chief of the General Staff of the Defense Forces on October 14, 1991, at the age of 43.

He was EDF chief 2006-2011, gong on to work as defense advisor to Prime Minister Andrus Ansip and joining the Reform Party in 2014.

He had been elected to the last three Riigikogu compositions, the XIII, XIV and XV (current) Riigikogu.

Mihkel Lees Source: Lauri Varik/ERR

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!