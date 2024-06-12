Start of Riigikogu's summer recess put back one day

Speaker Lauri Hussar presiding over a Riigikogu session.
Speaker Lauri Hussar presiding over a Riigikogu session. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
Riigikogu Speaker Lauri Hussar (Eesti 200) has convened an additional session of the Riigikogu for this Friday, June 14.

The Riigikogu had initially been due to finish for summer on Thursday.

The agenda will include the second reading of the 2024 supplementary budget bill as initiated by the government, after the first reading passed on Monday, and also the first reading of the bill on the reorganization of the Land Board (Maa-amet).

The session will start at 10 a.m. Friday and continue until the agenda is finished

The 2024 negative supplementary budget bill, totaling €183 million, passed its first reading in the Riigikogu on Monday. It contains austerity measures amounting to approximately €115 million and revenue measures totaling €68 million, the later figure incorporating a €29 million reduction in the government's own financial reserve.

To boost revenues, the dividends from the State Forest Management Center (RMK) and grid distributor Elering AS are to be hiked.

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Mirjam Mäekivi

