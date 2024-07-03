Kaja Kallas picks future chief of staff

Head of the European Commission's representation in Estonia Vivian Loonela will become Kaja Kallas' chief of staff if she is voted in as EU's top diplomat later this month.

Loonela confirmed to ERR that Kallas had offered her the job. "It's a big challenge that I'm very happy about," she said, adding that her EU experience will be beneficial.

Kallas told Delfi: "Vivian is a very capable leader, she knows all the workings of the European Commission, has worked in Brussels for a long time and also has an excellent command of the issues."

Before her current role, Loonela was the head of the Estonian delegation at the European Commission.

Kallas is nominated as the EU's high representative for foreign affairs and security policy and will find out if she is successful on July 18.

--

