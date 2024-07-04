Kallas: Coalition has discussed reducing income tax-free threshold

News
Kaja Kallas' last weekly press conference on July 4, 2024.
Kaja Kallas' last weekly press conference on July 4, 2024. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

The Reform Party has previously suggested ​​reducing the minimum income tax threshold to increase revenues, Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) said at the government's press conference. However, the idea was not supported by all coalition partners.

"We have had disputes in the past. Yes, our party has also put forward the idea of lowering the income tax-free threshold, but this has not been supported either, for the reason that those who earn the least will be hit the hardest," Kallas said on Thursday.

Eesti 200 and SDE did not support the move, arguing it would primarily affect people with low incomes.

The income tax-free minimum limit is €654 for working people or €776 per month for pensioners. Ministers did not say to what level Reform wanted to cut the tax-free minimum to. 

Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) said the government has not yet addressed this issue during informal discussions for the next coalition.

"We have not gone into detail. All of these negotiations are starting, but one thing is clear – as far as the fiscal environment is concerned, the aim is that if we reach an agreement, we will give a very clear perspective of what will happen during this coalition that is being formed and up to 2027," Tsahkna said.

"As far as the issue of the minimum income tax threshold is concerned, we have not dealt with it at all," said Tsahkna. He added that the government must look at how the less well-off can cope.

Kaja Kallas' last weekly press conference on July 4, 2024. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR

Minister of Interior Lauri Läänemets (SDE) said reducing the tax-free minimum requires that the so-called tax hump to stay in place.

"When we were discussing the abolition of the tax hump, that was part of it. One was the increase in the minimum wage and the other was the increase in the minimum income tax threshold. This proposal would require us to go back on the tax hump," he said.

"Both the previous and the current government have raised the minimum income tax threshold. It has been very important for people on lower wages and also for some people on average wages or in the middle class – so that their incomes are higher and their livelihoods better."

Läänemets noted that the abolition of the tax-free minimum is possible only for the wealthiest part of the people.

"People who earn €4,000 or €5,000 don't have to. There, the income tax free minimum at that level – indeed Aivar Sõerd is right – should not be that high. We are happy to discuss it if this proposal comes on the table," he said.

Kaja Kallas' last press conference

The government's weekly press conference on July 4 will likely be Kallas' last as prime minister.

Next week, Kallas will attend NATO's summit in Washington and then step down.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Valner Väino, Helen Wright

Related

news in simple estonian

watch on etv

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:31

ERR in the US: Election officials in Georgia keen to learn from 2020's lessons

17:05

Viidik: Reform Party expulsion was not discussed with me beforehand

16:28

June busiest month in history for Tallinn Airport

16:23

Banksy exhibition opens in July at Tallinn's Telliskivi Updated

16:00

Estonian composer Kristjan Järvi's band Nordic Pulse perform with Coldplay at Glastonbury

15:26

Gallery: Scooter performs at Tallinn's Song Festival Grounds

15:12

Kallas: Coalition has discussed reducing income tax-free threshold

14:58

Drone flight restrictions in place during Rally Estonia

14:14

ERR mixed choir performs at song festival in Canada

13:26

Museum of the Coastal Swedes opens exhibition of Ruhnu knitting

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

03.07

Kaja Kallas picks future chief of staff

03.07

Excavation reveals Tehumardi site is no 'mass grave'

02.07

Bolt turnover and loss grow on year

16:23

Banksy exhibition opens in July at Tallinn's Telliskivi Updated

03.07

Ministry drafting new law to allow foreign volunteers to join Defense League

03.07

Estonia wants to set gender balance requirements for listed companies

03.07

Climatologist: Likelihood of heatwaves has doubled in Estonia

12:48

Economist: Estonia's food prices among highest in Europe

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo