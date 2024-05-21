Estonia will not join Latvia, Lithuania's joint EXPO pavilion

News
EXPO 2025.
EXPO 2025. Source: Japan Association for the 2025 World EXPO
News

Estonia will not participate in the World EXPO in Japan this year even though it could join Lithuania and Latvia's joint pavilion, the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications (MKM) said on Tuesday.

Latvia and Lithuania will attend the EXPO in Osaka in 2025 which runs between April to October. Estonia will not participate because it is too expensive, MKM has said.

The Latvian business development agency LIAA's Director Iveta Strupkaja said Estonia is the only European Union country not to participate.

"The original plan was for all three Baltic States to attend. It was the offer made by the organizers, but Estonia is the only EU Member that has elected not to participate, so it is up to Latvia and Lithuania to represent the Baltics," Strupkaja was quoted by LSM as saying.

The Nordic countries – Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark and Iceland – will also attend with a joint pavilion.

The government made its decision last spring. In May 2023, Minister of Economy Affairs and IT Tiit Riisalo (Eesti 200) told Japanese Ambassador Yukihiko Matsumura that Estonia would not participate. Upcoming budget cuts were one of the reasons given.

MKM told ERR on Tuesday the decision would not be reviewed.

"Participating in an EXPO requires a long period of preparation, even several years, in order to get the desired results. To be successful, it is necessary to organize prior visits by business delegations to the destination and to Estonia, to establish the necessary contacts and to carry out marketing. The decision whether or not to participate in EXPO is, therefore, not one that can be changed quickly," said Riina Soobik, MKM's media relations advisor.

Latvia put the cost of participating at €5.6 million. Soobik said Estonia's previous estimate was between €3.5-€4.5 million.

"In the context of today's need for budget cuts, it is also not appropriate to discuss finding funding to participate in the EXPO," she added.

A joint pavilion was proposed last year but rejected, Soobik said.

The government's decision was criticized by President Alar Karis, who believes Latvia and Lithuania should have been accepted, and the Riigikogu's Economic Committee as well as by business organizations.

At the previous EXPO in Dubai, Estonia participated in its pavilion.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

EU elections 2024

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:55

Meelis Oidsalu: European matters closer to Estonians' hearts than ever before

18:30

Timothy Snyder: War should have ended in 2022 with Ukraine's victory

18:29

Estonian MPs deem ICC's request for Netanyahu's arrest inappropriate

18:28

Estonia will not join Latvia, Lithuania's joint EXPO pavilion

18:02

Feature | A symbol of Ukrainian spirit: Vyshyvanka Day in Tallinn

17:54

Gallery: Estonian sustainable design showcased in New York

17:25

Viljandi becomes episcopal town

16:49

Chairman: Minister made false claims about Center, Toom

16:42

Experts: Estonia's producer price index falls due to lower raw material costs

16:07

Estonia's Mark Lajal out of French Open in first qualifying round

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

20.05

Installing solar panels at home to sell to electricity grid no longer pays

20.05

Estonia's cost of living increase actually outstrips inflation

20.05

Language Board: We can't enforce Estonian requirements

10:18

Tallink ferry Superfast IX returns to Estonia after 15 years

20.05

Today and 20 years ago: Which EU countries' citizens live in Estonia?

07:27

Latvia prosecution wants prison time for Estonian businessman Oleg Ossinovski

14:26

Estonia retains two Michelin-starred restaurants

19.05

Almost 1,000 Swedish punks visit Tallinn

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo