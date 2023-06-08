Government confirms Estonia will not participate in EXPO 2025

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) said, that the government has listened to the reasons provided by Minister of Economic Affairs and IT Tiit Riisalo (Eesti 200) as to why Estonia should not participate in the 2025 World EXPO in Japan in 2025. As a result, the decision was made that Estonia will not go to the EXPO.

"Tiit Riisalo outlined the reasoning behind the decision. We, in the cabinet, took that on board. The decision is, that Estonia will not go to the EXPO," Kallas told a government press conference.

Minister of Education Kristina Kallas (Eesti 200) added, that Riisalo's explanations were understandable to everyone and that the members of the government recognized that it was not reasonable for Estonia to go to the EXPO given circumstances and in the current situation. "We took note of and accepted the minister's decision," Kallas said.

Minister of Regional Affairs Madis Kallas (SDE) stressed, that the decision not to participate in EXPO 2025 does not mean Asia and Japan are of little importance to Estonia. However, the conditions for participating in any event must always be reviewed.

On May 9, Estonian Minister of Economic Affairs and Information Technology Tiit Riisalo informed Japan's Ambassador to Estonia Matsumura Yukihiko that Estonia will not participate in the event in 2025. "Above all, we had to take into account the new Estonian government's decision to decisively reduce spending from the state budget," Riisalo said.

Speaking on ERR webcast "Otse ujustemajast" on Wednesday, Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) said, that Riisalo's decision might not be final and that the government would have the last word.

Expo 2025 World's Fair is to be held April to October in Osaka, Kansai region.

The 155 hectare exhibition area will be housed on Yumeshima, an artificial island currently under construction.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!