Tartu Marathon moves to Ida-Viru County due to lack of snow

The organizers of the Tartu Ski Marathon confirmed on Tuesday that this year's event will take place at the Alutaguse Health and Sports Center, including both the racecourse and the start and finish areas.

"In some ways, it's a relief that the snow has been well preserved in Alutaguse and that the Tartu Marathon can take place there, but of course, it's also disappointing that we cannot use our usual tracks and distances, which skiers eagerly anticipate and love," said the event's chief organizer, Indrek Kelk. "Whether this format suits the Tartu Marathon or not is something each participant will have to judge for themselves."

At Alutaguse, participants will ski a 20 km loop, with short-distance participants completing it once and long-distance participants twice. The long-distance race will cover 40 km.

The 20 km classic and freestyle races, as well as the relay race, will be held on Saturday, while the 40 km classic race will take place on Sunday. Children's races will be held on Saturday in both Tartu's Tähtvere Sports Park and Alutaguse.

More information about the Tartu Marathon in Alutaguse can be found here.

Editor: Henrik Laever, Helen Wright

