Estonian skier wins gold medal at Invictus Games

Cross-country skier Rasmus Penno won Estonia's first gold medal at the Invictus Games this week, which are taking place in Vancouver and Whistler in Canada.

Penno, a senior warrant officer of the Estonian Defense League's Harju District Headquarters, finished ahead of his closest competitor, French athlete Thibaut Vanivatte, with a time of 2:49.70.

"It was extremely tough. I thought it would be easier, but on the first climb, I locked up a bit, and on the descent, I couldn't recover. Physically, the race was very exhausting," Penno said after the competition.

He competed in the Nordic Cross-Country Men's Intermediate-Advanced INO1 - Sit Ski event on Tuesday (February 11).

The Invictus Games, also known as the Games of the Unconquered, were founded in 2014 by Britain's Prince Harry as a sporting competition for service members injured in the line of duty.

Estonia is represented by eight injured service members. In total, 550 competitors from 25 countries have registered for the games.

This year the games are taking place from February 8 to 16 and feature both winter and summer sports.

