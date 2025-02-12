X!

Estonian skier wins gold medal at Invictus Games

News
Invictus Games in Canada.
Invictus Games in Canada. Source: SCANPIX/ZUMAPRESS.com
News

Cross-country skier Rasmus Penno won Estonia's first gold medal at the Invictus Games this week, which are taking place in Vancouver and Whistler in Canada.

Penno, a senior warrant officer of the Estonian Defense League's Harju District Headquarters, finished ahead of his closest competitor, French athlete Thibaut Vanivatte, with a time of 2:49.70.

"It was extremely tough. I thought it would be easier, but on the first climb, I locked up a bit, and on the descent, I couldn't recover. Physically, the race was very exhausting," Penno said after the competition.

He competed in the Nordic Cross-Country Men's Intermediate-Advanced INO1 - Sit Ski event on Tuesday (February 11).

The Invictus Games, also known as the Games of the Unconquered, were founded in 2014 by Britain's Prince Harry as a sporting competition for service members injured in the line of duty.

Estonia is represented by eight injured service members. In total, 550 competitors from 25 countries have registered for the games.

This year the games are taking place from February 8 to 16 and feature both winter and summer sports.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Henrik Laever, Helen Wright

Related

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:05

Tartu Marathon moves to Ida-Viru County due to lack of snow

16:54

Estonian skier wins gold medal at Invictus Games

16:38

Cold weather allows ski resorts in southern Estonia to produce fake snow

16:06

Regional, economic affairs ministries at loggerheads over Tartu Agro land division

15:29

Center leader: Party members have already donated tens of thousands of euros

15:01

Top British act Skunk Anansie in concert in Estonia this summer

14:45

SDE proposes €100,000 annual cap on donations to political parties Updated

14:25

Excessive traffic noise holding back Tallinn's real estate development

13:58

Minister: US has been interested in Estonia's rare earth metals for years now

13:31

EFIS 2025: China-Russia ties deepening, influence expanding

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

11.02

Ryanair cuts routes, cancels flights from Tallinn Airport

11.02

Electricity prices will be exceptionally high on Wednesday

11:01

10 takeaways from Estonia's Foreign Intelligence Service report 2025

08:28

Baltic states' electricity prices surge due to low renewables, high gas prices

10.02

Price drops for Tallinn-Vilnius train joint ticket

11.02

Top US Army unit fully arrived at Estonia's Camp Reedo

11.02

University of Tartu project manager sacked following harassment allegations

10.02

Tallinn to initiate new development plan for Linnahall

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo