X!

Estonia holds world's first Invictus Games training camp for wounded veterans

News
Veterans training for the Invictus Games at Kääriku Sports Center in January 2025.
Veterans training for the Invictus Games at Kääriku Sports Center in January 2025. Source: EDF
News

Approximately 50 veterans attended a sports camp in Estonia last week to prepare for the 2025 Invictus Games in Vancouver, the first time a pre-event training camp has been organized.

Veterans from Estonia, Denmark, Belgium, and the Netherlands took part in alpine and cross-country skiing sessions at Kääriku Sports Center in South Estonia, as well as other disciplines featured in the Games. Some training, such as for curling, also took place in Tallinn.

The event organized by the Personnel Support Services Center of the Estonian Defense Forces Support Command

"These are the first Invictus Games to be held in a hybrid format, combining summer and winter sports into one unified event," said Kadri Soots, an official from the EDF's Support Command and one of the camp's organizers. "It is a great honor and responsibility for us to be part of this history and contribute to the development of a movement that celebrates and supports wounded veterans."

EDF Chief of Defense Maj. Gen. Andrus Merilo visited the camp and expressed his support.

Major General Andrus Merilo meeting veterans training for the Invictus Games at Kääriku Sports Center in January 2025. Source: EDF

"I believe that every veteran who has the opportunity should take advantage of it. Veterans who have participated in the Games set an example for all service members with their physical preparedness," he said.

Veterans who have already competed in the Games are the best motivators and recruiters for finding new participants, he added.

The Invictus Games were established in 2014 by the UK's Prince Harry and it brings together service members injured during military operations. The event offers an opportunity to honor the brave men and women who have given more than their time in service to their country.

 The Games carry the message "Invictus," which means "unconquered" in Latin.

The EDF's Personnel Support Services Center is responsible for organizing social and psychological support and religious activities for the defense forces, including veterans.

Veterans training for the Invictus Games in January 2025. Source: EDF

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:39

Astrid Asi prosecutor general candidacy greenlit by Riigikogu committee

16:14

2024 party donations: Isamaa biggest winner, Pruunsild biggest backer

16:06

Estonia holds world's first Invictus Games training camp for wounded veterans

15:58

Estonia will not recognize Belarusian presidential elections 'charade' Updated

15:41

Major snowfall draws sledders to Tallinn's Song Festival Grounds

15:37

Expert: Taxi drivers to tech giants expect change from incoming Trump administration

15:07

Riina Solman: The feminist narrative does not favor motherhood

14:40

Natalie Mets and Hele-Mai Viiksaar: The demographic toilet 20 years later

14:38

Fermi Energia to apply for a nuclear power plant special plan in Estonia

14:01

Traffic fatalities in Estonia surge by 18% over 5 years, accidents up 30%

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

12.01

Thousands of households still without power in Estonia Updated

12.01

Rescuers respond to hundreds of calls over the weekend

07:58

2 Estonians killed in avalanche in French Alps

07.01

Expat: I don't recommend anyone not working in tech sector relocate to Estonia

12.01

Galleries: Tartu and Narva blanketed in snow

08:23

Ida-Viru County accident delays eastbound Elron trains

11.01

Rescue workers extinguish fire in Tallinn Old Town apartment

12.01

Tying shoelaces becoming a heritage skill of the past

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo