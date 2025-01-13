Estonia holds world's first Invictus Games training camp for wounded veterans

Approximately 50 veterans attended a sports camp in Estonia last week to prepare for the 2025 Invictus Games in Vancouver, the first time a pre-event training camp has been organized.

Veterans from Estonia, Denmark, Belgium, and the Netherlands took part in alpine and cross-country skiing sessions at Kääriku Sports Center in South Estonia, as well as other disciplines featured in the Games. Some training, such as for curling, also took place in Tallinn.

The event organized by the Personnel Support Services Center of the Estonian Defense Forces Support Command

"These are the first Invictus Games to be held in a hybrid format, combining summer and winter sports into one unified event," said Kadri Soots, an official from the EDF's Support Command and one of the camp's organizers. "It is a great honor and responsibility for us to be part of this history and contribute to the development of a movement that celebrates and supports wounded veterans."

EDF Chief of Defense Maj. Gen. Andrus Merilo visited the camp and expressed his support.

Major General Andrus Merilo meeting veterans training for the Invictus Games at Kääriku Sports Center in January 2025. Source: EDF

"I believe that every veteran who has the opportunity should take advantage of it. Veterans who have participated in the Games set an example for all service members with their physical preparedness," he said.

Veterans who have already competed in the Games are the best motivators and recruiters for finding new participants, he added.

The Invictus Games were established in 2014 by the UK's Prince Harry and it brings together service members injured during military operations. The event offers an opportunity to honor the brave men and women who have given more than their time in service to their country.

The Games carry the message "Invictus," which means "unconquered" in Latin.

The EDF's Personnel Support Services Center is responsible for organizing social and psychological support and religious activities for the defense forces, including veterans.

Veterans training for the Invictus Games in January 2025. Source: EDF

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!