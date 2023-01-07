Anett Kontaveit to meet Paula Badosa in Adelaide 2 tournament first round

Anett Kontaveit
Anett Kontaveit Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
Anett Kontaveit has been drawn against Paula Badosa of Spain, ranked ninth in the world, at the WTA500 Adelaide 2 tournament.

The pair have met competitively once before, in 2021 in Ostrava, Czech Republic, when Kontaveit, currently ranked 17th in the world, prevailed.

The competition is part of a series of tournaments ahead of the Australian Open later this month.

Women's world number one Iga Swiatek (Poland) will miss the Adelaide 2 tournament due to injury, while men's number one Carlos Alcaraz has already pulled out of the Australian Open, for the same reason.

Big names in Kontaveit's half of the Adelaide draw include number two seed and Wimbledon 2022 runner-up Ons Jabeur, who gets a bye in round one, Daria Kasatkina (neutral flag) seeded fifth, reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina (Kazakhstan) and Madison Keys (US, seeded seventh).

The Australian Open tournament proper starts Monday, January 16.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Janno Joala



