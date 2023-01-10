Kontaveit exits Adelaide International 2 after first round loss to Badosa

Estonia's number one tennis player Anett Kontaveit (WTA No. 17) was knocked out of the International 2 WTA 500 category tournament in round one, after losing in straight sets, 4:6, 3:6 to Spain's Paula Badosa (WTA No. 11).

Badosa broke Kontaveit's serve in the third game of the opening set to take a 2:1 lead. While the Estonian managed to save two further break points, one proved enough for Badosa to take the set 6:4.

Badosa started set two even more strongly, breaking Kontaveit immediately. While Kontaveit fought back, earning her own break point at one stage, which would have given her a 4:2 lead in the set, Badosa proved too strong, and held her serve. The world number eleven finished the match in impressive style, breaking Kontaveit's serve twice to win the final four games in a row and book her place in round two.

"I started very well, served very well. The court is really fast, I had to adapt my game. But I had a very good mentality from the beginning," said Badosa after the match. "But I'm very happy with the win because I have a lot of respect for Anett," she said.

Speaking about the strength of her serve, Badosa said that a lot depends on how things go on the day. "In the United Cup I didn't serve well, but I've been working hard on it with the team over the last ten days," the Spanish player said.

Badosa will now take on Estonia's number two tennis player Kaia Kanepi (WTA No. 32) in the second round.

Kanepi, who qualified for the main draw as a "lucky loser," overcame Australia's Storm Hunter (WTA No. 227) 6:2, 6:2 in round one.

"Kaia is very strong, she's always played well against top players, so I'm expecting a tough match," said Badosa. "I played against her a long time ago and I know she has powerful shots. But I'll try to serve well again," Badosa said.

Kanepi and Badosa first faced each other in the opening round of qualifying for the 2019 Miami Open. The Estonian will be looking for a repeat of the 6:3, 6:3 victory she achieved on that occasion.

Kaia Kanepi's second round match in the Adelaide International 2 WTA 500 category tournament is provisionally scheduled to start at 7.30 a.m. Estonian time on Wednesday.

