Kaia Kanepi loses in Adelaide

Kaia Kanepi has lost her round two encounter at the WTA500 tournament in Adelaide Australia, going down 6:0, 6.4 to Marketa Vondroušova (Czech Republic).

Kanepi, ranked 32nd in the world, had seen off Belarusian player Aliaksandra Sasnovich in straight sets in round one, but lost the first eight games she played against Vondroušova, ranked 60 places below her.

The Estonian later reached a break point, but failed to convert it.

Vondroušova's serve in particular was much stronger than that of Kanepi, with an 83 percent success rate, compared with Kanepi's 57 percent.

The result means no Estonian is left in the competition, a warmer for the Australian Open later this month, after Anett Kontaveit went out in round one.

