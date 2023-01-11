Kanepi out of Adelaide International 2 after defeat to Badosa

News
Kaia Kanepi
Kaia Kanepi
News

Estonia's Kaia Kanepi (WTA No. 32) was knocked out of the Adelaide International 2 WTA 500 category tournament on Wednesday by Spain's Paula Badosa (WTA No. 11) 1:6, 5:7 in the second round.

The first set was more evenly matched than the scoreline suggests, with both players performing well. However, it was Badosa, who emerged the stronger, breaking Kanepi's serve three times to take the set 6:1.

In the second set, both players held their serves, until game nine, when Badosa broke Kanepi, creating the opportunity to serve for the match. The Estonian then fought back with a break of her own, leveling the set at 5:5. In the end, Badosa proved too strong, winning the final two games to take the set and the match.

The WTA number 11, who also knocked out Estonia's Anett Kontaveit in round one, will now take on Brazil's Beatriz Haddid Maia (WTA No. 15) in the quarter finals.

Kanepi, will now look forward to the Australian Open, which gets underway in Melbourne next week.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

EESTI LAUL 2023

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

16:20

Telliskivi Creative Hub: Shop closures natural part of development Updated

15:57

Nasdaq Tallinn stock exchange chief: Estonia has wasted years

15:19

Q4 2022 political party financials: Eesti 200 receives almost €200,000 Updated

15:00

Estonian Defense League puts Tallinn headquarters sale on hold

14:59

Kaja Kallas' New Year interview: Eesti Energia underestimates government

14:07

Estonia tells Russia to reduce embassy staff by half

13:20

Kanepi out of Adelaide International 2 after defeat to Badosa

13:00

Global Estonian Report: January 11 - 18

12:30

UT rector: Re-election candidacy decision depends on nomination

12:00

Secure cooling water access for Narva power plants will be built this year

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.01

Isamaa wants to raise fine for not speaking Estonian to €9,600

10.01

Tallinn shopping mall reduces Sunday opening hours

09.01

Apartments 40 times cheaper in Kiviõli than Tallinn

10.01

Ministry of Finance deconstructs prime minister's Elekrilevi arguments Updated

10.01

Weather service issues slippery road warning across Estonia

10.01

Former US General: Ukrainian soldiers need weapons training before supply

10.01

Unemployment highest since peak of Covid crisis, expected to rise further

10.01

Estonian Jewish group concerned over EKRE MP integration board appointment

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: