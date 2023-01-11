Kanepi out of Adelaide International 2 after defeat to Badosa

Estonia's Kaia Kanepi (WTA No. 32) was knocked out of the Adelaide International 2 WTA 500 category tournament on Wednesday by Spain's Paula Badosa (WTA No. 11) 1:6, 5:7 in the second round.

The first set was more evenly matched than the scoreline suggests, with both players performing well. However, it was Badosa, who emerged the stronger, breaking Kanepi's serve three times to take the set 6:1.

In the second set, both players held their serves, until game nine, when Badosa broke Kanepi, creating the opportunity to serve for the match. The Estonian then fought back with a break of her own, leveling the set at 5:5. In the end, Badosa proved too strong, winning the final two games to take the set and the match.

The WTA number 11, who also knocked out Estonia's Anett Kontaveit in round one, will now take on Brazil's Beatriz Haddid Maia (WTA No. 15) in the quarter finals.

Kanepi, will now look forward to the Australian Open, which gets underway in Melbourne next week.

