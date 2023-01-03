Kontaveit, Kanepi WTA rankings unchanged

Kaia Kanepi and Anett Kontaveit.
Kaia Kanepi and Anett Kontaveit. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
The World Tennis Association (WTA) rankings of Estonia's top two tennis players, Anett Kontaveit and Kaia Kanepi, remain unchanged in the freshly announced lists this week.

Kontaveit remains in 17th place, Kanepi in 30th.

Elena Malõgina (WTA 347th), Maileen Nuudi (567th) and Anet Koskel (WTA 967th) make it into the top 1,000, while in the men's ATP circuit, Mark Lajal drops a place to 401st.

Daniil Glinka (ATP 772nd) and Kristjan Tamm (781st) are the other two Estonians in the top thousand.

Polish player Ia Swiatek retains the top spot in the WTA table, followed by 2022 Wimbledon runner-up Ons Jabeur (Tunisia) and Jessica Pegula (U.S.).

In th ATP, 19-year-old Carlos Alcaraz (Spain) is number one, with his compatriot veteran star Rafael Nadal in second.

Kontaveit went out in round two of the WTA500 Adelaide tournament Monday, losing in three sets to China's Zheng Qinwen, though Kanepi beat Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus in the first round, setting herself up with an encounter with  Marketa Vondrousova (Czech Republic, WTA 92nd).

The Australian Open starts later this month.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

