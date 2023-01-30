Kontaveit moves up a spot in world tennis rankings

Estonia's top tennis player Anett Kontaveit, 27, moved up a spot to 18th in the latest Women's Tennis Association (WTA) rankings published Monday. Kaia Kanepi dropped 18 spots on week.

Kontaveit and 19th place Liudmila Samsonova both managed to move up one spot since the previous rankings, as the Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova rose up 11 spots to 20th.

Kontaveit achieved her career high of 2nd in the WTA last June.

Meanwhile, Kanepi, 37, dropped 18 spots to 47th overall, coming in just behind the Czech Republic's Katerina Siniakova whose rank remained unchanged and just ahead of American Lauren Davis, who jumped 9 spots on week.

Kanepi achieved her own WTA career high of 15th overall in August 2012.

Elena Malygina (Malõgina), 22, jumped two spots to 349th and Katriin Saar, 20, jumped 34 spots to 1,124th as Maileen Nuudi, 22, dropped one spot to 571th and Anet Koskel, 19, two spots to 972nd in the WTA.

Poland's Iga Swiatek remains at the top of the WTA rankings, followed by Aryna Sabalenka, who rose three spots to second following her recent Australian Open win, and Tunisian Ons Jabeur, American Jessica Pegula and France's Caroline Garcia, who fell to third, fourth and fifth overall, respectively.

Three Estonians currently ranking in men's tennis

In men's tennis, Estonian Mark Lajal, 19, fell one spot to 389th while Kristjan Tamm, 24, leaped 115 spots to 663rd overall in the latest ATP rankings.

Daniil Glinka, 22, fell six spots to 774th overall.

Following his Australian Open win, Serbian Novak Djokovic rose four spots to reclaim the top spot in the latest ATP rankings, ousting Spain's Carlos Alcaraz, who fell to second this week. Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas, meanwhile, jumped one spot to third overall following his loss to Djokovic in Australia.

The men's top five are rounded out by Norway's Casper Ruud, who dropped one spot to fourth, and Andrey Rublev, who rose one to claim 5th place in the rankings.

