Anett Kontaveit due to play in Abu Dhabi WTA500 tournament next week

Anett Kontaveit
Anett Kontaveit Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
Top Estonian tennis player Anett Kontaveit (WTA 18th) is to continue her season at the Abu Dhabi WTA Women's Tennis Open, starting next week.

Kontaveit has not played competitively since last month's Australian Open, when she went out in round to against ultimate semi-finalist Magda Linette (Poland).

The Estonian nonetheless moved up a place in the latest WTA rankings, to 18th, and is seeded seventh at Abu Dhabi – though the tournament draw has yet to be held, ERR's Sport portal reports.

Australian Open runner-up, and reigning Wimbledon champion, Elena Rybakina (Kazakhstan) set to take part in Abu Dhabi, at least on the basis of the assignment sheet, and should be joined in the UAE by olympic champion Belinda Bencic (Switzerland), Latvian Jelena Ostapenko and top Russian player Daria Kasatkina.

Following the Abu Dhabi tournament, Kontaveit is set to remain in the region and compete in Doha, Qatar, and Dubai, UAE.

Kontaveit overcame Julia Grabher (Austria) in straight sets in round one in Melbourne, but lost in three sets, 3:6, 6:3, 6:4, against Linette.

The Abu Dhabi competition runs February 5-12.

