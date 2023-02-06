Anett Kontaveit to face Shuai Zhang in Abu Dhabi round one

News
Anett Kontaveit
Anett Kontaveit Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Anett Kontaveit is to face Shuai Zhang (China) in round one of the WTA500 Abu Dhabi WTA Women's Tennis Open, starting Monday.

The pair have met on court five times before, with the Estonian ahead three games to two.

In 2022, the record was one apiece, while Zhang, ranked 23rd in the world, won the most recent encounter, in Cincinnati last August.

Kontaveit is seventh seed in Abu Dhabi, and is ranked 18th in the world at present.

She has one one out of her first four competitive matches so far this year, against Julia Grabher (Austria), in round one of the Australian Open, losing in round two to Magda Linette (Poland).

Zhang progressed as far as the last 16 in Melbourne, ultimately being knocked out by Karolina Pliškova (Czech Republic).

Kontaveit will also play in tournaments in Doha and Dubai, following the Abu Dhabi tournament.

The Kontaveit-Zhang encounter is due to start around 1 p.m. Estonian time Monday.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

EESTI LAUL 2023

2023 riigikogu elections

radio tallinn

donate to ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:17

President to award 167 people with state decorations this year

15:09

Azovstal defenders: Refugees should be asked if Crimea is part of Ukraine

14:28

President Alar Karis issues condolences over Turkey quake

14:09

Reform Party: Nursipalu issue on hold until new Riigikogu takes up seats Updated

12:55

Estonian tax board reminds public to declare income from platform work

12:19

Anett Kontaveit to face Shuai Zhang in Abu Dhabi round one

12:02

Russian embassy staffing issues hamper Estonian citizenship applications

11:53

Ministry of the Interior sets up its own Ethics Council

11:30

'AK.Nädal': How party ratings are conducted and what impact they have

10:27

After emergency stock of shale oil runs out, district heaters switch to gas

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

01.02

Ryanair to close seven more departures from Tallinn

05.02

Kaja Kallas: Together, we will always win

03.02

Ryanair: Airport's illogical fee hike reason for cancellations

04.02

Canadian director shooting new movie in Estonian at open air museum

09:58

Minister: Ryanair has not 'slammed the door' on Tallinn Airport

04.02

Russian oil restrictions could be threat to environment in Gulf of Finland

04.02

Tallinn residents must dispose of bio-waste separately starting April

03.02

Still no solutions for Russians in Estonia to renounce their citizenship

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: