Anett Kontaveit to face Shuai Zhang in Abu Dhabi round one

Anett Kontaveit is to face Shuai Zhang (China) in round one of the WTA500 Abu Dhabi WTA Women's Tennis Open, starting Monday.

The pair have met on court five times before, with the Estonian ahead three games to two.

In 2022, the record was one apiece, while Zhang, ranked 23rd in the world, won the most recent encounter, in Cincinnati last August.

Kontaveit is seventh seed in Abu Dhabi, and is ranked 18th in the world at present.

She has one one out of her first four competitive matches so far this year, against Julia Grabher (Austria), in round one of the Australian Open, losing in round two to Magda Linette (Poland).

Zhang progressed as far as the last 16 in Melbourne, ultimately being knocked out by Karolina Pliškova (Czech Republic).

Kontaveit will also play in tournaments in Doha and Dubai, following the Abu Dhabi tournament.

The Kontaveit-Zhang encounter is due to start around 1 p.m. Estonian time Monday.

