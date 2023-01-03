Kontaveit starts new season with defeat in Adelaide

Anett Kontaveit.
Anett Kontaveit. Source: SCANPIX/ZUMAPRESS.com
Estonia's top tennis player Anett Kontaveit (WTA No. 17) began the new season with a 1-6, 6-4, 6-7 (7-9) defeat to China's Zheng Qinwen (WTA No. 28) in the Adelaide International 1 tournament in Australia.

Kontaveit, who had been ill before Christmas, lost the first set 1-6 before falling behind in set two. The Estonian then rallied, twice breaking Zheng's serve to win three consecutive games and take the second set 6-4.

With neither player able to break serve in the final set, it came down to a tie break to decide the match.

After recovering from 5-6 down and Zheng's first match point, Kontaveit fought back to earn a match point herself. However, ultimately it was Zheng who prevailed, taking the tiebreak 9-7 to book her place in the round of 16.

Kontaveit will now focus on the WTA 500 Adelaide International 2, which starts on January 9.

After that, the first Grand Slam tournament of the year, the Australian Open, gets underway on January 16 in Melbourne.

--

