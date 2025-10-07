X!

ERR in Ukraine: Brigades redeployed to Pokrovsk from quieter zones

News
ERR correspondent Anton Aleksejev in Pokrovsk during a previous visit there.
ERR correspondent Anton Aleksejev in Pokrovsk during a previous visit there. Source: ERR
News

Ukrainian forces are trying to halt Russian advances not only in Donbas but also in the Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions to the south and west, where fierce battles are underway.

An ERR film crew headed to Pokrovsk early in the morning, where it was met by soldiers they had also visited earlier this year in the Kharkiv region, in the north of the country.

Dawn was a good time to visit an artillery position, as there are fewer drones in the sky at that time. Still, with the enemy just six kilometers away, fast driving is a must.

Just a month ago, these same troops were deployed near Vovchansk, in the Kharkiv region, and have since then been transferred to Pokrovsk.

While this transport hub has long been coveted by the Russians, it has held out through the war — so far at least.

"They're advancing more here than there [in Kharkiv]. We have more work. Sometimes glide bombs fall too. The fighting here is very intense. There, the situation was much calmer," said one Ukrainian serviceman, codename: "Greyhead."

One soldier from the unit is always on drone watch.

"It's a bit scary, because there are a lot of drones flying here. God willing they don't come at us, so we don't have to shoot them down. If they fly overhead, we don't shoot. We only shoot if they are aimed directly at us," "Farmer," one of these sentries, told ERR.

Ukrainian personnel during ERR's recent trip to the Pokrovsk sector. Source: ERR

The ERR crew was later briefed on the front-line situation by the battery commander, call sign "House Elf," at unit command later.

Over the past two months, the Russians have captured more than 15 villages in the area.

"They drop glide bombs, and raze entire villages to the ground just to push us back even a little," "House Elf" explained.

"They bomb not only the villages, but also our positions. Once a glide bomb fell right on our artillery position — fortunately it didn't detonate," said another soldier, "Rebel."

The amount of activity the artillery team were engaged in made interviewing them challenging. They have no shortage of ammunition, at least.

"You can't halt the enemy with FPV drones alone. The infantry can't hold out. For this reason we're given enough ammunition," "House Elf" noted.

It's one thing to head to the position in the dark; leaving it once day has come is another thing entirely.

"You saw for yourselves that going to the position and coming back is quite an adventure. The closer the enemy, the harder it is to go there and return. We have to go anyway, whether we want to or not, as if the boys don't have ammunition, our infantry will be left without their pants," "Rebel" noted.

The Russian press on Pokrovsk and nearby Kostyantynivka is a continuation of its summer offensive efforts, ahead of the fall "Rasputitsa" (mud) setting in. The Pokrovsk offensive started in earnest in July 2024; the town's population fell from a pre-war level of 60,000, to 7,000 as of January 2025 and less than 1,500 by late July 2025, according to some reports.

An interactive map of the War in Ukraine updated in real time is here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Johanna Alvin

Source: "Aktuaalne kaamera"

Related

play on October 9

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

08:24

ERR in Ukraine: Brigades redeployed to Pokrovsk from quieter zones

06.10

Estonian basketball stars shine at home and away

06.10

13 more Ukrainian police officers undertake PPA's management training course

06.10

Estonian scientists working on first sign language translation bot

06.10

FM: Full-scale war fault of Russian imperialism and Europe turning a blind eye

06.10

Price of electricity to fluctuate wildly on Tuesday

06.10

Karl Hein keeps clean sheet in Werder Bremen win over St. Pauli

06.10

MP: Merkel is not the only German official to blame Poland, Baltics for Ukraine war

06.10

Finance ministry: Gambling operators in Estonia now biggest money laundering risk

06.10

Ukraine aid NGO decides not to sue former head accused of embezzlement

be prepared!

Most Read articles

05.10

Estonia, EU introducing new entry/exit system from October 12

06.10

MP: Merkel is not the only German official to blame Poland, Baltics for Ukraine war

06.10

Estonia has missed several chances to bring in major manufacturing

03.10

Employers: All hands needed in Estonia, including foreign labor

06.10

FM: Full-scale war fault of Russian imperialism and Europe turning a blind eye

02.10

Secret Soviet factory in Estonia offered luxury perks at deadly cost

06.10

Ministry would allow PPA to impose presence bans even in lower-risk cases

06.10

Finance ministry: Gambling operators in Estonia now biggest money laundering risk

04.10

Estonia counting on international cooperation to restrict Russian shadow fleet

04.10

Estonia and Ukraine launch new project to train over 500 cyber specialists

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo