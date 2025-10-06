X!

FM: Full-scale war fault of Russian imperialism and Europe turning a blind eye

News
Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna in the UN.
Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna in the UN. Source: UN Photo/Laura Jarriel
News

Margus Tsahkna described suggestions by former German Chancellor Angela Merkel that Baltics and Poland are responsible for Russian aggression as impertinent and wrong.

"The reason behind Russia's full-scale aggression lies in Putin's inability to come to terms with the collapse of the Soviet Union, the earlier willingness of Western countries to negotiate with him and their tendency to turn a blind eye to his actions," Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) said.

"In our region, the true nature of Russia was recognized early on and warnings were issued about the dangers emanating from it. Yet most of the Western world chose to ignore these warnings — even after Putin, in his 2007 speech at the Munich Security Conference, openly expressed his worldview and goals in a speech filled with anti-Western sentiment and nostalgia for the lost glory of the Soviet Union," Tsahkna said. "Neither the war in Georgia in 2008 nor the annexation of Crimea in 2014 received a strong response. Instead, we witnessed repeated attempts to press the 'reset' button in relations, efforts to seek dialogue with Russia and a willingness to overlook Moscow's brutal actions."

According to the foreign minister, under Chancellor Angela Merkel's leadership, Germany also misjudged the cost of economic cooperation with Russia. By cheerfully inaugurating the Nord Stream pipeline, Merkel contributed to making her country dependent on Russian energy. Another serious mistake, he added, was the decision not to grant Ukraine and Georgia a Membership Action Plan with NATO at the 2008 Bucharest summit.

"All these mistakes made over the years emboldened Russia and gave it the confidence to decide, in early 2022, to launch a full-scale aggression," Tsahkna said.

"These lessons compel us to repeat that Russia understands only the language of strength. We must therefore stay the course on isolating Russia internationally and maintaining economic pressure. At the same time, we must continue providing Ukraine with military, political and economic support," the minister emphasized.

Tsahkna said Estonia is working to ensure that a very strong 19th EU sanctions package will soon be adopted. Discussions are also underway on using Russia's frozen assets for Ukraine's benefit, while continued assistance is being provided through various existing and new initiatives, such as the Ukraine Priority Needs List (PURL).

"Europe is moving in the right direction — together with Germany, which under Chancellor Friedrich Merz has taken decisive steps to support Ukraine and strengthen its own defense capability. In this context, it is worth recalling Merz's words from this summer as a counterpoint to Merkel's past statements: 'For far too long, we in Germany did not want to heed the Baltic states' warnings about Russia's imperialist policy. We have now understood that mistake — and there is no turning back from this understanding,'" Tsahkna said.

The UK tabloid The Daily Mail reported Monday that Merkel, in an interview with Hungarian publication Partizan, implied Poland and the Baltic states were indirectly responsible for the full-scale invasion of Ukraine because they prevented diplomatic relations between Russia and the European Union.

In her telling of history, Poland's refusal to support the Minsk Agreements, a pair of key international agreements between Russia and the EU, emboldened Putin to properly invade Ukraine in 2022 after Poland and the Baltics also refused to support opening up a new direct format of talks with Moscow in 2021.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

play on October 9

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:41

Estonian basketball stars shine at home and away

18:24

13 more Ukrainian police officers undertake PPA's management training course

17:58

Estonian scientists working on first sign language translation bot

17:57

FM: Full-scale war fault of Russian imperialism and Europe turning a blind eye

17:15

Price of electricity to fluctuate wildly on Tuesday

17:13

Karl Hein keeps clean sheet in Werder Bremen win over St. Pauli

16:25

MP: Merkel is not the only German official to blame Poland, Baltics for Ukraine war

15:54

Finance ministry: Gambling operators in Estonia now biggest money laundering risk

15:33

Ukraine aid NGO decides not to sue former head accused of embezzlement

15:26

Kristin Raudsepp: (Im)possibility of hospitals in the countryside

be prepared!

Most Read articles

05.10

Estonia, EU introducing new entry/exit system from October 12

03.10

Employers: All hands needed in Estonia, including foreign labor

16:25

MP: Merkel is not the only German official to blame Poland, Baltics for Ukraine war

10:27

Estonia has missed several chances to bring in major manufacturing

05.10

Painting of 'unknown' man at auction turns out to be famous Estonian writer

02.10

Secret Soviet factory in Estonia offered luxury perks at deadly cost

04.10

Estonia counting on international cooperation to restrict Russian shadow fleet

04.10

Estonia and Ukraine launch new project to train over 500 cyber specialists

11:31

Ministry would allow PPA to impose presence bans even in lower-risk cases

17:57

FM: Full-scale war fault of Russian imperialism and Europe turning a blind eye

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo