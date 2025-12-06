X!

Kenyan universities adopt curricula developed in cooperation with Estonia

News
Kenyan universities have adopted competency-based curricula developed in cooperation with Estonia.
Kenyan universities have adopted competency-based curricula developed in cooperation with Estonia. Source: ESTDEV
News

For decades, Kenyan teacher education used a subject-based model that limited transdisciplinary learning and overlooked student needs. With Estonian support, Kenya has now developed its first competency-based curricula to modernize teacher training.

As a result of a collaborative project between the Estonian Center for International Development (ESTDEV) and Tallinn University, 11 Kenyan universities have adopted a model curriculum to transition to a competency-based approach in teacher education. The project was led by Embu University, ranked Kenya's top university in 2024, and the African Deans of Education Forum, which includes deans from 43 universities. 

At the project's final conference held at Embu University at the end of last week, trainers' manuals were handed over to representatives from local universities, which will help scale the project to all Kenyan universities. 

"In cooperation with Estonian experts, Kenya is reforming its teacher education system. We are expanding our activities and bringing competency-based teacher education training to various Kenyan universities," said Prof. Ciriaka Gitonga, dean of the Institute of Educational Sciences at Embu University. 

"In addition, we have created a community of practitioners who can lead the implementation of the new agenda in the universities," Gitonga said.

Kenyan universities have adopted competency-based curricula developed in cooperation with Estonia. Source: ESTDEV

Katrin Poom-Valickis, a professor of Teacher Education at Tallinn University, said the project is an important reminder of how far Estonia has come in teacher education and of the importance of the support of foreign experts in implementing educational reforms. 

"After regaining independence, the Nordic countries supported Estonia. Now we have something to share, because the future of the new generation depends on teachers," said Poom-Valickis. 

To strengthen teacher education in Kenya, an educational seminar was also organized in Nairobi this week, attended by high-level Estonian and Kenyan education delegations, including principal secretaries from the Kenyan Ministry of Education, Julius Bitok and Beatrice Muganda Inyangala. The discussions focused on the activities needed to increase teachers' professionalism, the transition to competency-based curriculum development and the development of teacher support systems. 

Triin Laasi-Õige, secretary general of the Estonian Ministry of Education and Research, opened the seminar, saying, "Kenya's decision to shift to competency-based curriculum development creates stronger opportunities for learners to tackle real-life challenges. This transformation also raises new expectations for teacher education. Estonia has already navigated this transition, putting modern competency-based approaches into practice and we are honored to share these lessons with our Kenyan colleagues."

Kenyan universities have adopted competency-based curricula developed in cooperation with Estonia. Source: ESTDEV

There are over 450,000 teachers in Kenya, and that number is constantly growing. The national institutions responsible for teachers' professional development have sought cooperation with Estonia to develop modern teaching methodologies. 

Kristi Kulu, ESTDEV's program manager for Education, confirms that education is not changed by technology, but by teachers. 

"When we invest in teachers, we invest in every student, and when we invest in students, we invest in the future. Estonia's experience in implementing competency-based learning and promoting teacher education is an added value in implementing Kenya's education reform and is certainly a sign of trust in the quality of Estonian education," Kulu said. 

***

This article was originally published by the Estonian Center for Intenational Development (ESTDEV) here.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:05

Video: Estonian zombie-folk stars Puuluup perform live in KEXP studio

14:50

Tallinn museum puts 2026 exhibition ideas to public vote

14:35

Kenyan universities adopt curricula developed in cooperation with Estonia

13:55

DJ Armin van Buuren to perform at Tallinn Song Festival Grounds in September

13:10

Estonian women's badminton team record historic win to reach Euro finals

12:14

Watch again: December 2025 Global Estonian virtual forum Updated

11:35

Video | British historian Bettany Hughes: Estonians are really conversational people

10:49

Estonian company Nitrotol begins producing military explosives at Ämari

10:00

Three drivers to take over Ott Tänak's Hyundai WRC seat in 2026

09:14

Local businesses concerned over impact of Via Baltica's Pärnu highway bypass

be prepared!

Most Read articles

04.12

Tallinn fires school principal over resistance to Estonian education switch

05.12

Installation of Baltic Defense Line bunkers delayed for a year in Estonia

05.12

President vetoes law banning non-Estonian speakers from conscription call-up

09:14

Local businesses concerned over impact of Via Baltica's Pärnu highway bypass

05.12

New book shines light on tattoo culture in Soviet-era Estonia

05.12

Bird flu detected in five chickens and one fox in Harju County

03.12

Tallinn Airport to get substantial €75 million expansion

05.12

Estonia, Finland update automatic population registry data exchange

05.12

MP: First the president vetoed Russian church law, now it's language requirements

05.12

DCI Barnaby and DS Winter greet Estonian Midsummer Murders fans ahead of new season

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo