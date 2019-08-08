ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Kontaveit through to Toronto third round

Sports
ERR, ERR News
Anett Kontaveit in action against Carla Suarez Navarro on Wednesday.
Anett Kontaveit in action against Carla Suarez Navarro on Wednesday. Source: Peeter Poldre
Estonian tennis star Anett Kontaveit is through to the third round of the Rogers Cup in Toronto, Canada, after her second round opponent was forced to retire due to injury.

Kontaveit faced Carla Suarez Navarro of Spain on Wednesday afternoon, Toronto time, and won the first set 7:5. The Estonian was leading 3:1 in games in the second set when Navarro, 30, opted to end the match prematurely.

The truncated game contrasts with Kontaveit's first round encounter with former world number one, Maria Sharapova of Russia, a match which lasted over two hours 41 minutes, and included one game which went on nearly 20 minutes.

This is also the second time in recent months that the 23-year-old Kontaveit, from Tallinn, ranked 19th in the world, has gone through without playing a full match. In April, her semi-final opponent at the Stuttgart tennis tournament, world number one Naomi Osaka (Japan), pulled out of the tournament, giving Kontaveit a bye.

This time, her third round opponent on the outdoor hard courts at the Aviva Stadium will be Karolína Plíšková of the Czech Republic. Plíšková, ranked third in the world, has won both the pair's previous encounters, most recently at Indian Wells in March. The Czech defeated Alison Riske (U.S.) in three sets in her second round game.

Anett Kontaveit (left) with doubles partner Timea Babos (Hungary) on Tuesday. Source: Peeter Poldre

Kontaveit has also been successful in the ladies' doubles in Toronto, emerging victorious with her partner Timea Babos (Hungary) over Lucie Hradecká (Czech Republic) and Andreja Klepač (Slovenia) in two sets on Tuesday.

The Rogers Cup, also known as the Canadian Open, is played at two venues in Toronto and Montreal.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

