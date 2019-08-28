Kontaveit wins US Open first round game in under an hour

Estonian tennis star Anett Kontaveit breezed through her U.S. Open ladies' singles first round game, defeating 22-year-old Sara Sorribes Tormo of Spain in straight sets, 6:1, 6:1, on Tuesday evening, ERR's sports portal reports.

Kontaveit, ranked 21st in the world, broke her opponent's serve twice in the opening set, and in the second set Sorribes Tormo again only managed to win one game, right at the beginning of the set after which the score stood at 1:1.

Kontaveit was dominant from then on, winning the next three games without dropping a point to take things to 4:1, before wrapping up the last two games, and the match.

The encounter lasted just 53 minutes, at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York.

Kontaveit, 23, from Tallinn, meets Ajla Tomljanović (Australia, ranked 47th) in round two. Tomljanović overcame Marie Bouzková (Czech Republic) in three sets in the first round.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!