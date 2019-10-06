In case you missed it: Monday, Sept. 30-Saturday, Oct. 5

The first snowfalls of "winter", an arduous confirmation of Kadri Simson as Estonia's new European Commissioner, and an Estonian athlete grabbing Silver in the World Athletics Championships were among the highlights in the news this week.

Viking-era silver coin hoard.

The second major haul of archaeological treasures in as many weeks unearthed viking-era silver coins, as well as filling in the gaps in one of many turbulent eras in Estonian history.

EAMT gets new concert hall

The new Estonian Academy of Music and Theatre (EAMT) concert hall was opened last Saturday by President Kersti Kaljulaid, at a glittering event attended by the most famous living Estonian, composer Arvo Pärt, and featuring conductor Arvo Volmer and many more.

Estonian Academy of Music and Theatre opening concert. Source: Anna Aurelia Minev/ERR

New US ambassador to Estonia

Having been without one since last summer, Estonia finally got a new ambassador from the U.S.

William Ellison Grayson is to be nominated by President Donald Trump on Monday. Grayson's predecessor, James D. Melville, Jr. stood down last July, citing irreconcilable differences with what he said was the POTUS' tendency to knock European nations, including those allied to the U.S., and their leaders.

Melville appeared on U.S.-based paid news channel CNN recently, talking about the recent revelations about Trump's pressure on Ukraininan president, Volodymyr Zelensky, to investigate Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden's business dealings in that country. Melville stated that: " "...we're in this terrible situation..."

Snow falling on Saaremaa

A record-breaking early snowfall fell on Jõhvi in eastern Estonia on Sept. 25, followed by another light dusting of snow on the island of Saaremaa on Thursday. Neither coverings lasted, however, and what they portend remains to be seen.

First snow in Saaremaa. Source: Margus Muld/ERR

Kadri Simson is now European Commissioner

It's been a long time in the coming, but Kadri Simson (Centre) was finally confirmed as European Commissioner for Estonia, with the energy portfolio. She nonetheless had to face a three-and-half-hour grilling by representatives of the European Parliament's Committee on Industry and Energy (ITRE), including questions from the toughies among the ranks of the European Greens.

Simson had two achilles heels, in fact, both the existing oil shale industry at home and the Estonian government's investment in it, as well as unfinished assessments in Brussels on issues which made if difficult for her to fully answer questions.

Nonetheless, a cavalry relief column appeared in the form of the Estonian coalition government, which at precisely the same time as Simson was being questioned, announced it supported the EU's 2050 climate neutrality goals. Earlier on this year, it had said it did not support them.

Silver in Doha

Estonian decathlete Maicel Uibo, 21, became the country's newest sports hero after he won Silver in the men's Decathlon at the World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar, in the small hours of Friday. Despite a slow start to the second day of the three-day competition, with a couple of dud events where he did not place, including the shot put, Uibo had already put in enough strong performances on day one, as well as the Pole Vault and others on day two, to be in a good position coming into the final event, the 1500 Meters. While he did not catch winner (of both the 1500 Meters and the Decathlon overall) Niklaus Kaul of Germany, third place in the 1500 Meters was enough for Silver.

Many events took place late at night, to mitigate the worst effects of the heat.

Maicel Uibo and his wife, Shaunae Miller-Uibo, after Maicel's Decathlon triumph. Source: Reuters/Scanpix

The icing on the cake (or vice versa) was Uibo's wife, Bahamian athlete, Shaunae Miller-Uibo having already won Silver in the women's 400 Meters, making for a picture perfect finish for romantics the world over.

The cherry on top therefore, was Janek Õiglane, who finished 6th in the men's decathlon.

