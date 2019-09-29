Daily: International Investigators to visit Estonia over ski doping scandal

In connection with a major doping scandal that broke out this winter at the Seefeld World Ski Championships, Estonia will be visited in late October by researchers from the International Ski Association (FIS) and GSI (Global Sports Investigations).

Delfi and Eesti Päevaleht reported on Saturday that the FIS and GSI investigators will meet with the Attorney General and representatives of the Estonian Anti-Doping Agency.

They also plan to talk to the athletes under investigation, Karel Tammjärv and Andreas Veerpalu, and the former head coach of the Estonian ski team, Anti Saarepuu, among others.

Member of the board of the Estonian Anti-Doping Agency, Henn Vallimäe, told Delfi that he could not comment on the subject. Asked if they had any information about the arrival of international investigators, Vallimäe said: "Even if they are, this is something that cannot be commented on or confirmed. I think that too much disclosure could be detrimental."

In January, Austrian police arrested Veerpalu, 24, and Tammjärv, 29, and seven other people on suspicions of doping at the Seefeld World Ski Championships.

An investigation into the scandal by ETV's current affair's show and reported in English by ERR News, can be read here.

