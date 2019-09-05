ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Disgraced ski coach transferred land on day prosecutor office enquiry began ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR, ERR News
Mati Alaver.
Mati Alaver. Source: ERR
News

Former national ski coach Mati Alaver filed to transfer ownership of land to his daughter on the same day the prosecutor' office announced an investigation into ski doping allegations which occurred on his watch, ERR's online news in Estonian reports.

The land, a little over a hectare, at Kääriku, a ski resort village near Otepää in South Estonia, was transferred to his daughter, Kristel Alumaa, taking effect on March 14, three days after the prosecutor's office announcement, according to newspaper Äripäev.

Alaver had jointly owned the land with his wife, Raili Alaver.

Both Alaver and Kristel Alumaa declined to comment to the daily, though Mati and Raili Alaver have free and unlimited personal use rights under the terms of the transfer, according to Äripäev, meaning they could still use it as a residence, should one be built on the land.

On March 11, Alaver was detained first at his home in Tartu and then taken to a Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) station for further questioning, as reported by ERR News at the time.

He was subsequently released, after the prosecutor's office announced it was to open the investigation, following revelations that two Estonian skiers, Karel Tammjärv and Andreas Veerpalu had been supplied with illicit doping substances by German doctor Mark Schmidt, while at a competition in Austria. Alaver told ERR shortly before the opening of the investigation that he had introduced Tammjärv to Schmidt, calling it "the biggest mistake of my life",  but denied allegations that he had tolerated the use of doping.

He was later stripped of two state honors by president Kersti Kaljulaid, and had his coaching status revoked by the Estonian Olympic Committee.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

andreas veerpalukarel tammjärvmati alaverprosecutor's officeski doping scandal


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

taltech eu funding misuse controversy
MORE NEWS
04.09

Tallinn bicycle paramedic team on around three calls per day through summer

04.09

Party ratings: Centre support up 5 percentage points over past month

04.09

Prime Minister: No place for enmity and hatred in Estonian politics

04.09

Education minister calls Taltech rector to discuss EU funding misuse claims

04.09

Reidi Road to partly open for first time from Sunday evening

Opinion
Business
02.09

Gunnar Kobin steps down as Nordica CEO before taking up post

02.09

Minimum monthly wage likely to be €578 after unions', employers' deal

02.09

Unemployment benefits should not be raised, says employers' body

02.09

Statistics: Electricity production falls by 61 per cent on year, to July

30.08

Gallery: IKEA Estonia launches online store, opens limited Tallinn location

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
14:26

Citizens will be protected in case of no-deal Brexit

13:50

More than 30 female sex workers ordered to leave Estonia so far this year

13:29

Estonia's Council of Europe representative presents credentials

12:11

Increase in tourists staying overnight and using airports

11:27

Disgraced ski coach transferred land on day prosecutor office enquiry began

11:12

Daily: Rip-off taxi firm masquerading as reputable company

10:41

Daily: China using influence in Estonia, Baltics

09:51

Riigikogu speaker stresses need for unity on regional security

09:03

Estonia likely to double number of Mali troops

04.09

Tartu County Court finds university librarian was unfairly dismissed

04.09

Party financing body recommends Estonian Greens file for bankruptcy

04.09

Gallery: Icelandic defense delegation visits Estonia

04.09

Tallinn to get Olympic-sized swimming pool in Lasnamäe

04.09

Chief financial officer latest Nordica casualty

04.09

Tallinn bicycle paramedic team on around three calls per day through summer

04.09

Party ratings: Centre support up 5 percentage points over past month

04.09

Prime Minister: No place for enmity and hatred in Estonian politics

04.09

Tänak better than Ogier, says Finnish rally driver manager

04.09

Education minister calls Taltech rector to discuss EU funding misuse claims

04.09

Reidi Road to partly open for first time from Sunday evening

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: