news

Kazakh ministry clears skier involved with Veerpalus, Alaver of doping ({{commentsTotal}})

News
Aleksei Poltoranin.
Aleksei Poltoranin. Source: SIPA/Scanpix
News

Kazakh skier Alexei Poltoranin has been effectively cleared of blood doping by his country's government. Poltoranin was seized by Austrian police on 27 February at around the same time as two Estonian skiers were detained, all under suspicion of blood doping.

Poltoranin, who could not partake in the men's classic race after being picked up by Austrian police just half an hour before the race start, did not engage in blood doping, said Kazakh Minister of Culture and Sport Arystanbek Muhamediuly on Tuesday. He did, however, intend to use it at some point, the minister added.

"Fortunately, Poltoranin did not use blood doping. He visited a doctor in Germany and had a blood test. It has been proven," the minister was quoted by Interfax as saying.

"The athlete is not to blame for taking doping. Rather, he is to blame for intending to do so. And his head coach has said that there was no blood transfusion. No re-ejection of the athlete's own blood occurred. The Austrian police service officially stated this. We have lodged a relevant inquiry," Mr Muhamediuly continued.

The two Estonian skiers, Karel Tammjärv and Andreas Veerpalu, also missed the same race for the same reason, as did two Austrian skiers.

All the skiers were thought to have been engaged in blood doping, with individuals visiting the skiers at Seefeld, where the competition was taking place being under surveillance over a long period prior to the police swoop.

A German doctor, Mark Schmidt, was also detained, in Erfurt, Germany. Schmidt is thought to have been the main blood doping supplier, having been involved in similar activities with Tour de France cyclists for as long as a decade.

Intricate web of links

German investigative journalist Hajo Seppelt has also claimed that Alaver is the subject of an investigation into a potential international doping ring.

Whilst Andreas Veerpalu returned to Estonia without making comment after being released on the evening of 28 February, together with his father, three-time olympic medallist Andrus Veerpalu, who himself was at the centre of a ski doping case in 2011-2013, Karel Tammjärv, together with trainer Anti Saarepuu, appeared in a press conference on the morning of 1 March.

A third Estonian skier, Algo Kärp, subsequently came forward and admitted to blood doping activities as well.

Joining the dots further, Poltoranin has been coached by Andrus Veerpalu for some years, and his team has other links with Team Haanja, Andreas Veerpalu and Karel Tammjärv's team.

Another connection sees advocate Marko Pilv representing Alaver. Mr Pilv's father, Aivar, represented Andrus Veerpalu, who was later cleared of doping by an international sports arbitration court.

The Kazakh culture and sports ministry is reportedly backing Poltaranin further, despite his supposed intentions, "in order to have his penalty mitigated," Mr Muhamediuly added, notwithstanding the ministry's overal stance in opposition to blood doping.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

andreas veerpalukarel tammjärvandrus veerpalumati alaverski doping scandalalexei poltoraninski doping


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

news.err.ee

2019 Riigikogu election
VEERPALU/TAMMJÄRV DOPING SCANDAL
MORE NEWS
11.03

Centre leader: EKRE talks no walk in the park

11.03

EKRE meeting to weigh up Centre coalition talks offer

11.03

Caution needed with Chinese tunnel investors, says expert

11.03

TS Laevad to rent backup ferry for summer season

11.03

President Kaljulaid on working visit to US this week

10.03

We will reach our future goal of single-party government, says EKRE chief

10.03

Estonian finishes third in epic recreation of solo global yachting race

10.03

Anett Kontaveit through to Indian Wells third round

BREXIT: EFFECT ON LIFE IN ESTONIA
Opinion
15:21

Kazakh ministry clears skier involved with Veerpalus, Alaver of doping

14:39

Foreign Intelligence Service: Russia remains military threat to Estonia

14:16

Talks with EKRE won't split Centre, says party secretary general Updated

13:27

TS Laevad February passenger numbers up 8.9% on year

12:35

Raimond Kaljulaid quits Centre board over party talks with EKRE Updated

Business
07.03

Bill Browder files criminal conduct report against Swedbank

07.03

Tax authority reminds Danske customers to change bank account info

07.03

Taxify announces rebrand as Bolt

07.03

January accommodated tourist numbers up 1% on year

07.03

February consumer price index up 2% on year

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

DAY IN THE LIFE
Latest news
16:42

Estonia's 12th e-dictation exercise to take place on Thursday morning

16:10

Enefit Green produces 10 times more wind-generated power than year ago

15:21

Kazakh ministry clears skier involved with Veerpalus, Alaver of doping

14:39

Foreign Intelligence Service: Russia remains military threat to Estonia

14:16

Talks with EKRE won't split Centre, says party secretary general Updated

13:27

TS Laevad February passenger numbers up 8.9% on year

12:35

Raimond Kaljulaid quits Centre board over party talks with EKRE Updated

10:11

Kõlvart on EKRE's views: We cannot govern with their approach

09:14

Fate of Estonia's seventh elected MEP to depend on Brexit

09:06

EKRE and Isamaa agree to Centre talks, SDE open to Reform cooperation

11.03

Ski trainer Alaver released after prosecutor office doping probe detention Updated

11.03

Sig Sauer sees second arms procurement appeal overturned

11.03

Opinion: Centre should be happy things didn't go worse in Ida-Viru County

11.03

Centre leader: EKRE talks no walk in the park

11.03

'Laulupidu 2069' contest seeking drawings of Song Festival of the Future

11.03

EKRE meeting to weigh up Centre coalition talks offer

11.03

Caution needed with Chinese tunnel investors, says expert

11.03

Centre board announces decision to begin coalition talks with Isamaa, EKRE

11.03

TS Laevad to rent backup ferry for summer season

11.03

Over 10,000 job vacancies remain in fourth quarter of 2018

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: