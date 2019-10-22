ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Ski coach Alaver to go to court over doping allegations ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Mati Alaver.
Mati Alaver. Source: ERR
News

The prosecutor's office has filed a lawsuit against the former head coach of the Estonian men's skiing team Mati Alaver, who is accused of inducing doping of four athletes.

The case was sent to Harju County Court in conciliation proceedings, the press service of the State Prosecutor's Office said on Tuesday.

The prosecutions said some of the evidence collected was in cooperation with the law enforcement agencies in Austria and Germany, and relate to the actions of the 65-year-old trainer from 2016 to 2019. 

The report notes that a criminal investigation is ongoing in Austria and Germany, where doping is also a criminal offense.

The details of the charge and the content of the compromise agreement which has been concluded between the prosecutor's office and the accused will not be disclosed before the trial. 

Alaver declined to comment on the matter. "I'm not ready to comment," he said over the telephone to ERR. 

A doping scandal involving Estonian skiers occurred on Feb. 27 at the World Ski Championships in Seefeld, Austria when Austrian police and German prosecutors announced the exposure of an international criminal doping network and carried out searches of several national teams. 

A total of nine suspects were detained, including two Estonian skiers - Karel Tammjärv and Andreas Veerpalu.

The case against the former head coach was opened on March 11, 2019 following revelations that two Estonian skiers, Karel Tammjärv and Andreas Veerpalu had been supplied with illicit doping substances by German doctor Mark Schmidt, while at a competition in Austria.

Alaver told ERR shortly before the opening of the investigation that he had introduced Tammjärv to Schmidt, calling it "the biggest mistake of my life",  but denied allegations that he had tolerated the use of doping.

He was later stripped of two state honors by president Kersti Kaljulaid, and had his coaching status revoked by the Estonian Olympic Committee.

The case was brought under article 195 of the Penal Code, which could result in a fine or imprisonment for up to three years if he is found guilty.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

 

Editor: Helen Wright



{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
13:46

Health Board imposes €600 penalty payment on company marketing MMS

13:14

Defense minister pledges Estonia's support to Ukraine will continue

12:47

Riigikogu passed visa-free work agreement for young people in Japan

12:17

Tax office helps detain a gang of drug dealers

11:45

Hunt's Colts overcome Houston Texans at home

11:04

Ski coach Alaver to go to court over doping allegations

10:56

Politicians do not plan to introduce a car tax in Estonia

10:29

Javelin thrower Magnus Kirt shortlisted for European athlete of the year

09:52

Paper: Plans discussed for Kuressaare to Stockholm seasonal flights

08:37

UK military equipment bound for Estonia traveling across Europe

21.10

Toomas Sildam: Meetings not to be followed up without Russia-policy

21.10

What the papers say: Brexit, museum to exhibit Tartu bar top, free books

21.10

Estonian border guards find man stuck in fence

21.10

Mikser and Kaljulaid: Why fight freedom?

21.10

Aircraft over 20 years of age cannot be used on Saaremaa route

21.10

Association of Media Enterprises wants digital tax in Estonia by 2021

21.10

Free Party membership at critical level and funding in decline

21.10

Swedbank: Russian impact on Estonian economy has declined

21.10

Kaljulaid has not yet been invited to Moscow for May 9

21.10

Unemployment increased in third quarter

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: