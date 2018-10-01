news

Actress goes after Internet trolls, court orders site to release IPs ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Marika Korolev.
Marika Korolev. Source: Eesti Meedia/Scanpix
News

Actress Marika Korolev found herself under attack on Perekool.ee, a portal where midwives offer advice, childbirth classes and the like. Korolev turned to the courts to have the IP addresses and identities of some of the commentators in the website's forum released, and took legal steps against them.

Korolev demanded that Perekool.ee release the IP addresses of those individuals who had posted the insults. She also demanded damages for the emotional distress the comments caused her—and won.

According to daily Eesti Päevaleht, Korolev was surprised by what she found out. Some of the worst insults had come from individuals working in positions of responsibility, some of them working for the state, and that most of the worst slanderers were well-educated.

"Some of the cruelest comments for instance came from a notary public's office, where I would say you'd expect polite, careful citizens with a strong set of moral principles," Korolev said according to the paper. "There was a lady as well who is on the payroll of the City of Tartu."

A well-known game show host was also among the people who attacked Korolev.

As a first step, Korolev tried to reach out-of-court settlements with her slanderers. Some apparently agreed to compensate her this way, others ignored her, an approach that eventually didn't get them very far, as Korolev sued and was awarded damages by the court.

One of the trolls, for instance, had to pay Korolev €3,200 in damages for emotional distress.

Korolev's lawyer, Robert Sarv, doesn't exclude the possibility that they might go after the website's operators as well.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Dario Cavegn

marika korolevslander


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

news.err.ee

Estonia 100
MORE NEWS
30.09

Party board meetings bring crystallisation of positions, policies Updated

30.09

Kersti Kaljulaid co-chair of UN child and woman welfare group

30.09

Kontaveit loses China final

29.09

Several different world views may comprise next parliament, says speaker

29.09

Baltic ministers sign Via Baltica 5G agreement

29.09

No link between Skripal and Estonian spy cases, says security service

28.09

Council of Europe: Gender, older persons' rights need improving in Estonia

28.09

Estonia to discontinue deployments of platoon-sized units to Lebanon

FEATURE
BUSINESS
28.09

Est-For Invest eyeing Lake Lämmijärv as water source for pulp mill project

28.09

August retail turnover up 2% on year

28.09

Ryanair strike not to affect Tallinn flights

27.09

State favours simplifying foreigners establishing businesses in Estonia

27.09

Baiba Rubesa resigns as CEO of RB Rail

27.09

Est-For seeking local governments interested in pulp mill

26.09

Blackstone planning to exit Luminor in 4-7 years

25.09

Reform submits bill to reduce alcohol duties

Opinion
10.09

Opinion digest: Traitors getting caught, nobody accepting responsibility

13.08

VIDEO | What can Estonia offer that other countries can't?

12.08

Health minister: Additional healthcare development requires new tax bases

12.08

President: Estonia can raise issue of cyber security on UN Security Council

08.08

Ilves: Russo-Georgian War exposed Western misconceptions about Russia

Culture
2019 Elections
Leaders of three of the major political parties. Clockwise from left: Jüri Ratas (Centre), Kaja Kallas (Reform) and Mart Helme (EKRE).
Updated

Party board meetings bring crystallisation of positions, policies Updated

Most of the major political parties in Estonia held their extended board meetings on Saturday, at various venues. Recurring themes included tax reform and where tax revenues might derive, Estonia's future development as a free society or otherwise, and the almost universally panned alcohol excise hikes. Battle lines seemed to be quite clearly drawn between some parties, too. Here is a summary, party-by-party.

Galleries

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To contact ERR's other services, please see "Staff & contacts" below.

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Latest news
13:08

Sikkut: Registered unemployed not all 'learned helpless'

12:16

New Free Party chairman aiming for 12 Riigikogu mandates in 2019 election

11:52

Trade unions, employers agree on €540 minimum wage for 2019

11:25

Industrial production up 6% year over year in August

10:16

Riigikogu discussing Brexit, EU multiannual financial framework on Monday

09:30

Tartu residents not happy with planned bus network changes

08:49

Actress goes after Internet trolls, court orders site to release IPs

30.09

Party board meetings bring crystallisation of positions, policies Updated

30.09

Kersti Kaljulaid co-chair of UN child and woman welfare group

30.09

Kontaveit loses China final

29.09

Several different world views may comprise next parliament, says speaker

29.09

Baltic ministers sign Via Baltica 5G agreement

29.09

No link between Skripal and Estonian spy cases, says security service

28.09

Council of Europe: Gender, older persons' rights need improving in Estonia

28.09

Estonia to discontinue deployments of platoon-sized units to Lebanon

28.09

Russian cultural autonomy needs serious consideration, says Yana Toom MEP

28.09

Est-For Invest eyeing Lake Lämmijärv as water source for pulp mill project

28.09

Kontaveit advances to final in Wuhan Open

28.09

Gallery: Bus, tram collision in Tallinn's Viru Square disrupts traffic

28.09

Gallery: Victims of MS Estonia sinking remembered in Tallinn

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: