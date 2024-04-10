Analyst: No rapid recovery in exports on the horizon

News
Mihkel Nestor.
Mihkel Nestor. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Exports in Estonia were significantly down in February compared with the same period last year, and while there are some signs of recovery, one analyst has said, the Nordic construction market having practically ground to a halt will make any improvement this year modest at best.

According to SEB analyst Mihkel Nestor, while some sectors have seen growth, rapid recovery is not expected.

Statistics Estonia reported this week that in February, Estonia exported goods worth €1.3 billion, a fall of 15 percent on year.

Imports meanwhile fell by 10 percent, to €1.5 billion.

Over the past few months, however, the picture has become more stagnant.

Estonian companies continue to export primarily to the Scandinavian countries, with 16 percent of all Estonian exports going to Finland alone.

Nestor noted signs that the worst may be over, though recovery will not be a quick turnaround either.

He said: "In some areas, we can even see slight growth, but certainly, there will not be a quick recovery."

"The Nordic markets, whose situation caused this significant drop, are not showing a quick recovery in the construction sector. In Finland, just 300 building permits were issued in January. Numbers this low have never occurred before. Essentially, construction activity has halted, so a larger recovery will not happen this year," Nestor continued.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Merili Nael

Source: 'Aktuaalne kaamera.'

Related

LIHTSAD UUDISED

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:06

ERJK: Influencer's videos can be viewed as promo for a politician

16:58

Tartu's Vanemuine Theater holding competitive process to find director

16:50

German who learned Estonian: I don't believe in linguistic talent

16:21

Tallinn to donate ambulances, medical equipment to Ukraine

15:58

Supreme Court: Damages not in order for every negative comment

15:43

Konstantin Vassiljev gives up national football team captain's armband

15:17

Estonia restarts development cooperation in Armenia

15:12

Pruunsild: Case against me politically motivated

14:46

Analyst: No rapid recovery in exports on the horizon

14:22

Estonia's women lose Billie Jean King Cup clash against Croatia

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

09.04

Seven museums offering free events for Estonian language learners

12:52

Tallinn to demolish illegally constructed building

09.04

AI forcing Estonian universities to rethink study organization

09.04

Majority of non-Estonian residents define themselves as Estonian Russians

09.04

Estonia could take delivery of new self-propelled howitzers in five years

09.04

Former minister: Estonia not ready for mandatory e-exams

08.04

More than 100 cruise ships expected to visit Estonia this summer

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo