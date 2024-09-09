Statistics: Estonia's July trade deficit narrows by €59 million on year

This July, Estonia's goods exports rose by 5 percent and imports by 1 percent on year, amounting to more than €1.3 billion and nearly €1.7 billion, respectively, at current prices. As of July, the trade deficit totaled €321 million, down by €59 million on year, Statistics Estonia said Monday.

The growth in exports Estonia saw this July was due in part to the comparison with lower than usual goods exports in July 2023, Statistics Estonia analyst Jane Leppmets said according to a press release.

"On year, re-exports fell by 5 percent, but exports of goods of Estonian origin were 12 percent higher than last year," Leppmets noted.

"There was an increase in the exports of shale oils and dairy products of Estonian origin," she continued. "In addition to the rise in exports of goods of Estonian origin, their share in total exports increased by 4 percentage points to 64 percent."

The main commodities exported in July were electrical equipment (16 percent of Estonia's total exports), agricultural products and food preparations (13 percent), and wood and articles of wood (10 percent). The biggest increases in year were seen in the exports of electrical equipment (up by €37 million) and agricultural products and food preparations (up by €33 million). The largest decrease, meanwhile, occurred in the exports of transport equipment (down by €25 million).

Estonia's top export partner in July was Finland (15 percent of total exports), followed by Latvia (11 percent) and Lithuania (9 percent). By country, the main commodities exported were electrical equipment to Finland and transport equipment to Latvia and Lithuania.

Growing the most on year were exports of goods to Singapore, which were up by €32 million, or 17 times, thanks to an increase in exports of mineral products. The greatest drop, meanwhile, occurred in exports to Latvia – down by €27 million, or 16 percent – due to a decrease in mineral products exports.

The main commodities imported in July were transport equipment (15 percent of Estonia's total imports), agricultural products and food preparations (14 percent), and electrical equipment (14 percent).

The biggest on-year increases were recorded in the imports of raw materials and products of the chemical industry (up by €26 million, or 19 percent), and agricultural products and food preparations (up by €26 million, or 13 percent). The greatest decrease occurred in the imports of mineral products (down by €59 million, or 30 percent).

This July, Estonia's top partner countries in goods imports were Finland (12 percent of total imports), Germany (11 percent) and Lithuania (11 percent). By country, the main commodities imported that month were mineral products from Finland and Lithuania and transport equipment from Germany.

The biggest on-year increase in goods imports was recorded from Turkey (up by €35 million, or more than threefold), which saw an increase in transport equipment. Imports from Finland, meanwhile, fell by €62 million, or 23 percent, thanks to a decrease in mineral products imports.

