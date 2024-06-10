Statistics: Estonia's foreign trade in goods increases on year

According to data provided by Statistics Estonia, in April 2024, Estonia's exports of goods increased by 3 percent, while imports were up 6 percent compared to April 2023. Estonia's total exports of goods amounted to over €1.5 billion, with imports over €1.8 billion at current prices. Estonia's trade deficit was €305 million, which is €65 million more than in April last year.

Jane Leppmets, analyst at Statistics Estonia, said that foreign trade in goods grew this April for the first time since February 2023.

"In April this year, trade growth was driven by increases in exports and imports of mineral products and in imports of agricultural products and food preparations. Foreign trade was boosted by re-exports, which increased by 11 percent in April. Exports of goods of Estonian origin were 1 percent lower," Leppmets added.

The main commodities exported in April were electrical equipment (14 percent of Estonia's total exports), agricultural products and food preparations (12 percent), and wood and articles of wood (11 percent). Compared with April 2023, the biggest increases were seen in the exports of mineral products (up €27 million) and electrical equipment and mechanical appliances (up €19 million each). The largest drop – €24 million – was recorded in the exports of miscellaneous manufactured articles including prefabricated wooden buildings.

Exports of goods of Estonian origin were down 1 percent this April when compared with the same month in 2023. Goods of Estonian origin accounted for 64 percent of the country's total exports in April 2024, a figure that was down 3 percentage points on year.

Estonia's foreign trade by month. Source: Statistics Estonia

Estonia's top export partners in April were Finland (17 percent of total exports), Sweden and Latvia (9 percent each). The main commodities exported were electrical equipment to Finland and Sweden, and transport equipment to Latvia. Compared to April 2023, the greatest increase occurred in exports to the USA (up €39 million), where more mineral products (including fuel components) were exported. A decline of €38 million was seen in exports to Latvia, where less mineral products (including natural gas) were dispatched.

The main commodities Estonia imported in April were agricultural products and food preparations (13 percent of Estonia's total imports), transport equipment (12 percent), and electrical equipment (12 percent). Compared to April 2023, the biggest increase occurred in the imports of agricultural products and food preparations (up €35 million), mineral products (up €25 million), and raw materials and products of the chemical industry (up €22 million). The biggest fall – €21 million – was seen in the imports of mechanical appliances.

In April, Estonia's top partner countries for the import of goods were Germany (13 percent of total imports), Finland and Latvia (12 percent each). The main commodities imported were transport equipment from Germany, and mineral products from Finland and Latvia. In comparison to April 2023, the biggest rise occurred in the import of goods from Lithuania (up €38 million) and Germany (up €37 million). The biggest fall – €32 million – was recorded in imports from Finland.

More information is available here, here and here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!