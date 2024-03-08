Statistics: Hotel guest numbers in Estonia down slightly this January

According to data provided by Statistics Estonia, this January, accommodation establishments in Estonia served nearly 194,000 tourists. This was 1 percent fewer than in January 2023. The number of domestic tourists decreased, while the number of foreign tourists increased.

Helga Laurmaa, leading analyst at Statistics Estonia, said that more than 83,000 foreign and nearly 111,000 domestic tourists were accommodated in Estonia in January.

"Compared with January 2023, there were 1 percent more foreign tourists, which is still 35 percent fewer than in January 2020, just before the crisis. The number of foreign tourists in accommodation establishments was similar to the number of tourist arrivals in January 2011. The number of domestic tourists was 3 percent below last January's all-time record," Laurmaa added.

The highest numbers of foreign visitors in Estonia this January arrived from Finland (over 24,000) and Latvia (almost 16,000).

There were 17 percent fewer Finnish tourists this January than during the same month last year, while the number of Latvian tourists was up by 14 percent.

There were also more tourists in Estonia this January from the United Kingdom, Lithuania, Poland, and several Asian countries. 77 percent of foreign tourists stayed in accommodation establishments in Harju County, 11 percent in Pärnu County, 6 percent in Tartu County, and 2 percent Ida-Viru County. In total, foreign visitors spent more than 169,000 nights in Estonia this January..

71 percent of domestic tourists staying at Estonian accommodation establishments were on vacation, while 20 percent were travelling on business. The largest share of domestic tourists (33 percent) was accommodated in Harju County

12 percent of domestic tourists stayed in each of Pärnu and Tartu counties, while 11 percent were accommodated in Ida-Viru County. 8 percent of domestic tourists this January stayed in Valga County and 6 percent in Lääne-Viru County. Domestic tourists spent nearly 185,000 nights in total in Estonian accommodation establishments throughout the month.

Change in the number of tourists accommodated. Source: Statistics Estonia

901 accommodation establishments served visitors in Estonia this January. 21,000 rooms and 47,000 bed places were available for guests. The room occupancy rate was 34 percent. The average cost of a guest night was €43 per person, which was €1 cheaper than in January 2023 and €8 more than in January 2020, before the Coronavirus pandemic.

The average cost of an overnight stay per person was €48 in Lääne-Viru and Tartu counties, €46 in Harju County, €43 in Ida-Viru County, and €37 in Pärnu County.

