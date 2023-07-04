Five-story hotel planned for Tallinn's Kalasadama tänav

A new hotel is planned for Tallinn's Kalasadam area.
Source: AS Kapitel
Real estate company AS Kapitel is planning to build a new five-story hotel on Tallinn's Kalasadama tänav. The hotel is expected to open its doors to guests by 2026 at the latest.

"Kapitel is developing an apartment hotel suitable for both short and long-term accommodation on the plot of land at Kalasadama 10," said Martin Rebane, Kapitel's development director.

According to the plans, the building will have five floors plus an underground floor for parking and the hotel will have 206 rooms, Rebane added.

In addition to accommodation, the hotel will also offer a range of other services, including a compact spa and health center with sports facilities, restaurants, co-working spaces, meeting rooms and a business lounge.

"The ground floor will also have around 800 m2 of commercial space for various services, which will support the operation of the hotel," said Rebane.

According to Rebane, a hotel operator for the property has not yet been selected and the search is ongoing. The plan is however, to open the hotel to guests in 2026.

"But, of course, this depends on the issuance of a building permit and finding a [hotel] operator," Rebane said.

Martin Karro, head of Tallinn's Urban Planning Department, told ERR that the required building permit application for the hotel at Kalasadama 10, along with the roads and pipelines serving the property, is currently being processed.

"According to the project proposal, it will be a building with five floors above ground and one below ground, with a total floor area of 4,170 m2. A building permit has not yet been issued, so we cannot say when the project will be completed," Karro said.

The construction, including preparation work, could cost between €30 million and €40 million, said Rebane.

The building will be energy efficient

The hotel's architectural design was created by by DAGOpen Architects and Bakpak Architects from Spain, while the interior was designed by architect Margit Argus.

According to Rebane, the hotel building has been designed to be 26 percent more energy efficient than the Energy Class A standard.

"The building uses geothermal heating and cooling (energy recovery), solar panels on the roof and district heating and cooling. The rainwater collected in the hotel will be used to irrigate the plants," he explained.

Kapitel has also signed a management agreement with the City of Tallinn to develop the area between the site of the planned hotel and the sea on the other side of Kalasadama tänav.  

The planned location of the hotel at Kalasadama 10. Source: Tallinn City Government

Editor: Michael Cole

