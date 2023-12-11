EISA spends a million looking for e-residency advertising partners in Spain and Germany

News
Enterprise Estonia logo. This organization merged with KredEx over 18 months ago, to create EISA.
Enterprise Estonia logo. This organization merged with KredEx over 18 months ago, to create EISA. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

The procurement to find e-residency advertising partners in the two European countries is worth a million euros.

The two framework agreements, one for Germany and the other for Spain, are worth half a million euros each over three years, Liina Vahtras, head of the e-residency program at EISA, said.

She added that the agency will be procuring various public relations and communications tasks, including networking, media coverage and representing Estonia at international tech events.

The agency will be measuring coverage, journalistic contacts, readership, number of times people read content marketing articles, visitors sent to EISA's website etc.

The German team needs to have at least four members, including two strategic communication experts who know the local market, while three members and a single strategic consultant are sought for Spain.

The winning bids should be clear in the first half of spring.

Vahtras said that Germany and Spain were picked as the most accommodating markets for Estonian e-residency and efforts to promote the program have been focused in countries that are forecast to yield the most new e-residents.

"For example, Estonia's simple and almost completely digital administration is a bonus if we consider Germany's considerable bureaucracy," she said, adding that Germany, Spain, the U.K. are the program's strongest markets today. The framework agreement for the U.K. market was signed earlier this year.

Data from EISA suggests that in 2022 every euro spent on the e-residency program brought the Estonian economy €7.6 back. From the program's conception in 2014, e-residents and their companies have brought Estonia €200 million in state fees and tax revenue.

"The program has proved useful and has a lot of potential in terms of benefiting Estonia even more in the coming years," Vahtras said.

The e-residency program aims to offer citizens of other counties secure access to Estonian e-services. A total of 108,500 e-residencies have been registered, while there are currently over 60,000 valid e-resident ID-cards in use.

--

Editor: Marcus Turovski

