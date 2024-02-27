EISA plans to spend €2 million to promote Estonian e-Residency abroad

The Estonian Business and Innovation Agency (EISA) is looking for a company to help promote Estonia's e-Residency program abroad. The tender is worth €2 million, with the first step being to promote e-residency more widely in Spain.

E-Residency allows citizens from other countries to use Estonian public and private services and EISA has an e-Residency program to promote this opportunity worldwide.

In a public tender launched last week, EISA is now looking for an e-Residency marketer to first of all, promote the program to Spanish citizens.

In the spring of 2022, the Estonian government approved a growth strategy for the country's e-Residency program. At the start of that same year, Ukraine was earmarked as one of the top three target countries for the program.

However, since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion, the three main target countries have become the U.K., Spain, which has shown the biggest growth so far, and Germany, where the number of e-residents has been steadily increasing over the years.

The tender documents point out that, according to a survey of Spanish citizens carried out two years ago, taxes in Spain are not business-friendly and, although people like living in the country, doing business can be expensive and challenging. Therefore, the e-Residency program offers a wide range of benefits for Spanish citizens, including being able to opt out of the tax system. Setting up a business in Estonia is quick and cheap, and it is also easier and less inexpensive to run one than in Spain.

A Spanish-language website for the e-Residency program was launched last summer and a campaign to promote it has been running since fall.

The tender process, which is now under way, is for a maximum of €2 million, excluding VAT, over a contract period of two years, from 2024 to 2026.

The winner of the tender will first be tasked with developing and implementing a three-month digital marketing campaign aimed at raising awareness of e-residency among Spanish citizens. In addition, they will be required to build trust in working with Estonian companies by providing a positive or surprising experience, as well as raise awareness of the possibility of setting up and running businesses entirely online. The campaign is expected to start in September.

The campaign is expected to increase the number of e-residents with Spanish nationality by around a fifth. Last year, the number of applications per month averaged 130.

As of December 1, 2023, there are just over 108,000 Estonian e-Residents throughout the world, who have set up nearly 28,500 businesses between them.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!