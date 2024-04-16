Ministry to spend €120,000 on family friendly employer award promoter

Family friendly employer certificates.
Family friendly employer certificates. Source: Ministry of Social Affairs.
The State Shared Service Center has announced a procurement of €120,000 to find a service provider to run an awareness campaign for the Ministry of Social Affairs' family-friendly employer label. The chosen provider will also organize a recognition event for employers who have received the label.

On April 15, the Ministry of Social Affairs initiated a procurement to find a campaign manager for the family-friendly employer label program. The chosen contractor is expected to organize and update the information on the program's webpage and add new content.

The winner of the procurement must develop and launch communication channels, involve employers participating in the family-friendly employer label program in promoting the program and organize recognition events in the fall of this year and the next. They are also expected to produce certificates for the recognition event, update the style guide and compile reports.

The evaluation of bids will prioritize quality, which accounts for 70 percent of the assessment, while cost makes up 30 percent. The expected cost of the procurement is €120,000, excluding VAT.

The Ministry of Social Affairs' communication department, in addition to the communication manager, includes three media relations advisors, two communication specialists, one digital communication specialist and one communication advisor, totaling eight communication professionals.

ERR inquired why the department's staff are not handling the campaign internally, but rather outsourcing the service. Head of Communication for the ministry Taavi Audo did not provide a specific answer but stated that the entire family-friendly employer label project is funded by the European Union's Social Fund, which is part of the EU structural support aimed at facilitating the reconciliation of work and family life for 2021–2027.

Audo emphasized the project's importance in supporting economic growth and the welfare of Estonian companies. "A happy and satisfied employee creates more value for the company," he explained.

He mentioned that last year, out of 160 candidates, 20 employers began the family-friendly employer development program. Considering the employees of the organizations selected to participate, the 2023 cohort directly affects 9,600 people across Estonia.

"Those who have previously completed the program undergo regular reassessments to maintain their certification, and currently, approximately one hundred employers in Estonia hold a valid ultimate family-friendly employer label," the communication manager added.

According to him, issuing the family-friendly employer label involves a lot of work including creating informational materials, marketing, engaging international partners and presenting the program at fairs. The activities also include organizing a recognition event, bringing employers into the program and retaining those already participating. Additionally, a significant portion of the budget goes towards technical advertising, event organization and material production costs.

The Ministry of Social Affairs is seeking a communication partner for two years.

--

Editor: Karin Koppel, Marcus Turovski

