Tsahkna in London: Russia must pay for its damage in Ukraine

Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) discussed Ukraine, security in Europe and closer bilateral cooperation with new UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron during a visit to London on Monday.

The conversation concentrated on Ukraine, continued comprehensive assistance to Ukraine and raising the cost of the war for Russia.

Tsahkna stressed efforts must be made to continue to isolate Russia internationally. He also presented Estonia's initiative for using frozen Russian assets for the benefit of Ukraine.

"We will continue supporting Ukraine for as long as needed, it is a matter of conscience for us," the foreign minister said.

Tsahkna said the UK has done "remarkable work" supporting Ukraine militarily and by organizing a recovery and reconstruction conference.

It was my pleasure to meet @David_Cameron today to discuss continued & unwavering support to #Ukraine, raising the cost of war for Russia. Agreed we can do more.



I thanked the for their substantial contribution to the security of #Europe, especially the @NATO Eastern Flank. pic.twitter.com/A6v7VEWusB — Margus Tsahkna (@Tsahkna) December 4, 2023

He added that both Estonia and the UK are helping to maintain the continuity of Ukraine's digital sector.

The ministers also spoke about boosting bilateral economic ties, including developing Europe's defense industry.

Tsahkna said the UK is Estonia's close Ally in NATO and thanked the UK for reinforcing the eastern flank, especially by leading the enhanced Forward Presence (eFP) battlegroup and contributing to the Baltic Air Policing mission.

Tomorrow, Tsahkna will meet with members of the International Relations and Defence Committee of the House of Commons, National Security Adviser Tim Barrow, Shadow Defence Secretary John Healey and Shadow Foreign Secretary David Lammy.

