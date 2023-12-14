Estonia sending €80 million of military aid to Ukraine including Javelins

News
Javelin.
Javelin. Source: Ardi Hallismaa, Estonian Defense Forces (EDF)
News

The Estonian government cabinet has supported the proposal by Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur (Reform) to provide long-term military aid to Ukraine as well as an extensive military aid package to support its defense against Russian aggression. The military aid includes Javelin anti-tank missiles, vessels, and other much-needed equipment.

"Just like the Estonian Javelins playing a decisive role last year in the defense of Kyiv and inspired other countries to lend a helping hand to Ukraine, our aim with this extensive aid package is to show that Ukraine's fight for freedom can only succeed if the Allies continue helping Ukrainians," said Pevkur.

In addition to a large number of Javelin anti-tank mines, the newest aid package also includes machine guns, ammunition for light weaponry, various vehicles and vessels, as well as diving equipment. Due to security reasons, the exact amounts being provided are not being revealed to the general public. However, the replacement value of the package is in the region of €80 million.

"This aid package has been compiled with the aim of maximum benefit for Ukraine without harming Estonia's own defense capability. We are replacing the necessary stocks," explained Pevkur.

"The Russian regime is betting on the free world giving up their support for Ukraine. In order to break the flawed calculations of the criminal Russian regime, we must send out a strategic message: we will continue with significant and sustained support for Ukraine until Ukraine has won the war. What is at stake is not only the security of Ukraine, but also Estonian, transatlantic, and global security as a whole," said Pevkur.

Analysts at the Estonian Ministry of Defense have also compiled a discussion paper outlining ways to set up transatlantic defense for success. The paper includes calculations showing that to ensure a Ukrainian victory and Russian defeat in the war, it will be enough for supporting countries to allocate 0.25 percent of their annual GDP to Ukraine.

"The Allies have what it takes – Russia is spending more than twice as much on fighting the war in Ukraine than the Ramstein coalition, whose combined economies are 30 times that of Russia, is on military aid for Ukraine. Our calculations show that if the free world would be willing to support Ukraine at a rate of 0.25 percent of their GDPs per year, it would be enough to break the backbone of Russia, which only understands brute force. This is a small price to pay compared to what the costs will be if Russia's aggression ends up paying off for them," said Pevkur.

Over the next four years, Estonia is prepared to allocate 0.25 percent of its gross domestic product (GDP) to military aid for Ukraine and will use funds from its defense budget to finance that aid.

"Ukraine is also fighting for us and each war machine destroyed with our help is a step towards reducing the Russian threat to Europe. Therefore, we must be ready to support Ukraine in the long term and also demonstrate to our Allies that where there is a will, there is a way to help Ukraine," said Pevkur.

The addition of the latest military aid package means that since 2022, Estonia has provided Ukraine with military aid in the value of €500 million, which amounts to around 1.4 percent of GDP.

Previous aid packages sent from Estonia to Ukraine have included, Javelin anti-tank missile systems, howitzers, artillery ammunition, anti-tank mines, anti-tank mortars, machine guns, vehicles, communications equipment, field hospitals, medical supplies, personal protective gear (helmets, body armor), and military food rations.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

eesti laul 2024

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:03

Genetic testing company Asper Biogene reports large data leak

16:53

Tartu court fails to uphold appeal against ban of pro-Palestinian rally

16:15

Estonian top-flight club Nõmme Kalju escape FIFA transfer ban

15:38

Estonians' donations help construct 52 bomb shelters in eastern Ukraine

15:01

World's top disc golfer Kristin Tattar: Asking for help a sign of strength

14:25

Mihkel Mutt: Suckling at the teat of information technology

13:52

65 Riigikogu members submit draft statement in support of Israel

13:12

Estonia sending €80 million of military aid to Ukraine including Javelins

12:53

Foreign minister: Estonia should recognize Armenian genocide Updated

12:31

Developer wants to erect two high-rises on Stockman plot in Tallinn

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

12.12

Tallinn to ask Riga City Council about snow clearing policy

13.12

Oversupply slashes Tallinn rent prices

13.12

Another 40 kilometers of Estonia's eastern border completed

10:31

Estonia prefers not to postpone Rail Baltica completion to have it pass through Riga

13.12

EKRE ties moving Israeli embassy to Jerusalem to Rigiikogu obstruction

13.12

Statistics Estonia: Layoffs on the rise

12.12

Colorful mandarin duck becomes star after deciding to spend winter in Tartu

12:53

Foreign minister: Estonia should recognize Armenian genocide Updated

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: