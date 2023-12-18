European Union adopts new Russia sanctions package

Diamonds.
Diamonds. Source: Image by 11754907 from Pixabay.
The European Union adopted a new package of sanctions on Monday (December 18), increasing its restrictive measures against Russia. 147 individuals and entities have been added to the sanctions list.

For the first time, the package includes trade restrictions on Russian diamonds and jewelry that contain them, on LPG, certain metals and hi-tech goods, including laser technologies, drone components and software.

Additionally, this new round of sanctions makes it more difficult for Russia to circumvent existing sanctions.

For example, a ban on transit through Russia to third countries was expanded to include certain military-use goods that have an important role in Russia's economy.

Companies selling critical goods used in the war are now also obligated to add a condition in contracts banning the transport of the goods into Russia.

Margus Tsahkna Source: ERR

"Estonia and the European Union continue to work towards making the sanctions as strict and effective as possible and ensure they affect the sectors that Russia relies on the most in financing its aggression against Ukraine," Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) said.

The politician stressed the costs of war must continue to be raised for Russia. Discussions about he next round of sanctions have already begun.

"Estonia and the European Union will not stop until Ukraine has won this war and Russia and its leadership have been held accountable for their actions," he said.

Editor: Helen Wright

