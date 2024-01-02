Baltics adopt joint approach to Russia, Belarus sanctions

The flags of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.
The flags of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania have adopted a joint approach to implementing EU sanctions against Russia and Belarus to increase their effectiveness.

Last month, Prime Ministers Kaja Kallas, Evika Silina and Ingrida Šimonyte said the measure would be adopted by January 31.

"A common approach helps to avoid fragmentation and increases the effectiveness of sanctions. We hope that the initiative of the Baltic States will become a good example for other EU border countries, which we invite to join it. We will also continue our efforts to harmonize the implementation of sanctions at the level of the European Union," Kallas said in a statement.

Authorities from the three countries will agree on a unified approach to cases when the route of the goods seems illogical and raises suspicions of sanctions evasion. They have also strengthened information sharing on this matter.

The prime ministers' joint declaration can be viewed here.

The EU sanctioned both countries after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Belarus was already under sanctions after the presidential elections in 2020.

--

Editor: Helen Wright

