All turbines at Sopi-Tootsi wind farm operational from Thursday

From Thursday, December 4, all 38 wind turbines at the Sopi-Tootsi wind farm in northern Pärnu County will be operational and ready to produce electricity at full capacity. The solar farm next to the wind farm, which has more than 100,000 solar panels, will also be fully operational from next week.

Between them, the wind farm and the solar park will cover approximately ten percent of Estonia's annual electricity consumption. The wind farm will be completed in the first half of 2025 and the solar park in the second half. In the meantime, various safety tests will continue to take place. The cost of the park is around €350 million.

"The wind turbines are now all up and have reached full capacity," said Enefit Green board member Andres Maasing.

"The last two wind turbines should be operational by Wednesday evening, which means that all the wind turbines will be able to start working at full capacity from Thursday and at their full 255 megawatt capacity as we head into the future," Maasing said.

"There is also the Sopi solar farm next door, which is 74 megawatts. The facility will be ready by Wednesday evening and be fully operational from next week. It is currently producing 50 percent of its full capacity. Theoretically, the solar farm could also run at full capacity, but we still have a few inverters left to connect before that, which will happen next week," Maasing said.

The Sopi-Tootsi wind farm is the largest renewable energy facility in the Baltics, at 255 megawatts as a wind farm and 74 megawatts as a solar farm, and is capable of generating almost 700 gigawatt-hours of electricity when at full capacity.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!