Estonia's Enefit Green wraps up its Finnish business

In assessing the changing market situation, its production and development portfolio, as well as financing options, Eesti Energia subsidiary Enefit Green is considering exiting the Finnish market and selling some non-strategic projects.

Enefit Green CEO Juhan Aguraiuja said that in the current market situation, every megawatt of production capacity must create maximum value.

"Our production and development portfolio must support the company's long-term growth. This means maintaining high reliability of existing assets, ensuring timely completion of projects under construction and maximizing the market potential of all assets," Aguraiuja noted.

According to Aguraiuja, the market situation has changed compared to previous years, with an increase in renewable energy production capacity on the market.

"New parks lower electricity prices for consumers and make energy production more environmentally friendly, but they also impact the profitability and financing of future projects," Aguraiuja said.

Enefit Green aims to move forward with a more concentrated portfolio, focusing on strategically important and higher-yield wind and hybrid park projects, the company's CEO added.

To implement these changes, Enefit Green has engaged the Norwegian investment bank Arctic Securities AS to find a buyer for the Tolpanvaara wind park (72 MW) in Finland and to seek partners for the construction of the company's next key project – the Kelmė III wind park (150 MW) in Lithuania.

Over the past three years, Enefit Green has built new wind and solar parks and expanded its production portfolio from Finland to Poland. The company's total production capacity has grown 2.4 times, currently exceeding 1,100 megawatts (compared to 457 megawatts in 2021).

In Estonia, Enefit Green has reached the final stages of developing the Sopi-Tootsi wind park (255 MW) and the Sopi solar power plant (74 MW), both of which have already begun full-capacity electricity production. In Lithuania, construction is actively underway on the Kelmė I (80 MW) and Kelmė II (87 MW) wind parks, while in Latvia, the company is building the Austrumi and Dzērvesi solar power plants (17 MW).

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!