17% of children have signs of technology addiction

News
A child using a tablet.
A child using a tablet. Source: Igor Starkov/Unspalsh/Creative Commons
News

In Estonia, 17 percent of children have symptoms of social media and computer game addiction and the time girls spend on screens has doubled since the coronavirus pandemic. Experts say the situation is alarming as academic results and sleep suffer.

Young people are spending more time in front of screens.

Data from the  National Institute for Health Development (TAI) shows 20 percent of boys between 11-15 have symptoms of computer game addiction. The number is lower for girls at 13 percent, but they spend more time on social media.

Karmen Maikalu, head of the Association of School Psychologists (Eesti Koolipsühholoogide Ühing), said: "The fact that children spend too much time on screens and therefore miss out on a lot of important and necessary things is a problem for many families. A lot of parents complain about it. And teachers often see it from the point of view of children coming to school in the morning and sleeping in the first lessons because they have been on the computer all night."

Often, young people use up all their energy sitting in front of screens.

"These students are less likely to like going to school, their academic performance is weaker and the longer screen time also causes them to sleep less, their sleep time is shorter," said TAI senior analyst Jaana Rahno.

Maikalu said constantly using computers, tablets, or phones is often a form of escapism. It is easier to immerse yourself in a virtual world than to face the problems of everyday life.

"We can talk here about the problems of bullying. Sometimes a child may feel that schoolwork is too much for them, but there may also be reasons outside of school. Some children are worried about their parents at home, for example," she said.

Aleksei Garanin, from the Estonian Computer Sports Union (Eesti Arvutispordi Liit), said children do not know how to avoid addiction and parents must provide guidance. The association believes balancing screen time and rest is important.

"We get young people involved, we show them that you can play and one unit of playing equals one unit of sport or one unit of doing something useful, like learning," Garanin said.

Experts said completely banning computers or phones will not help. Some games and apps can also help a child's development.

--

Editor: Mari Peegel, Helen Wright

Source: Aktuaalne kaamera

