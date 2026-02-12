X!

Behind-the-scenes look shows Tallinn art museum in a new light

News
Tallinn's Kumu Art Museum was one of several local locations used in filming for Christopher Nolan's 2020 sci-fi action thriller
Tallinn's Kumu Art Museum was one of several local locations used in filming for Christopher Nolan's 2020 sci-fi action thriller "Tenet." Source: ERR
News

Most visitors to Kumu Art Museum stick to its several floors of galleries — but a behind-the-scenes tour shows the museum has its own hidden passages and surprises.

Kumu is a popular destination for school field trips, and according to museum director Kadi Poll, kids are often wowed by the same feature.

"It's an absolute classic," Polli said. "When we ask kids at the end of a program what their favorite work of art in the museum was, many of them will say, 'The elevator.'"

The art museum's cargo elevator, the largest in the Baltics at the time the museum was built in 2006, can carry 9.2 metric tons and 122 people.

Beneath the parking garage, a 400-cubic-meter tank stores firefighting water. "In case anything ever happens, this ensures we have initial fire-suppression water on hand before the firetrucks arrive," explained chief engineer Hendrik Vahter.

Behind the scenes at Tallinn's Kumu Art Museum. Source: ERR

Over 20 years, Kumu has hosted 249 exhibitions and nearly three million visitors, from American designer Rick Owens, who collaborated with Tommy Cash for a show in 2019, to Queen Elizabeth II.

Polli recalled several standout shows, including Estonian Renaissance painter Michel Sittow's tiny but intricate works in 2018 and the massive teamLab projection exhibit in 2023.

Solo shows by Estonian artists, especially from older generations, remain a reliable hit. "We choose the artists for these solo shows carefully, and it's great that Estonian audiences are so interested in Estonian artists," she added.

As with any art museum, climate control is critical. Vahter said sensors manage heat, humidity and cooling simultaneously, balancing the needs of wood, paper and graphic works. Wood, he added, wants more humid conditions than the latter two.

Behind the scenes at Tallinn's Kumu Art Museum. Source: ERR

For Kumu's 20th anniversary, a new exhibition, "Triumph of Galatea: Art in the Age of Artificial Intelligence," will include a live performance featuring sand on the lobby floor, right in front of the coat check.

The director admitted staff has been stumped by how to preserve the resulting work in such a high-traffic area, but called the challenge "part of being an art museum."

Kumu also gained Hollywood fame when director Christopher Nolan filmed scenes for his sci-fi thriller "Tenet" in its galleries in 2019.

A hidden passage separates the museum from a massive limestone wall, and on the other side of it is Lasnamäe's Laagna tee, another location famously featured in the 2020 blockbuster.

"The entire museum is carved into that limestone," Vahter added.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Annika Remmel, Aili Vahtla

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:56

Estonian government allocates over €1 billion for road maintenance over 4 years

19:45

Latvian artist's Tartu exhibition imagines empowering forms of women's self-realization

19:30

Watch: Eesti Laul 2026 grand final live on ERR Saturday evening

18:57

Behind-the-scenes look shows Tallinn art museum in a new light

18:30

Talks continue over large-caliber ammunition production in Ida-Viru County

17:50

Estonian Refugee Council organizing charity winter swim to support Ukraine

17:25

Estonia to procure another 12 CAESAR self-propelled howitzers

17:11

Shipping line Tallink to make layoffs

17:02

Estonia's largest cheesemaker files for bankruptcy Updated

16:49

After-school extracurriculars help curb teen crime

be prepared!

Most Read articles

10.02

Estonian foreign intelligence: Russia building a massive drone army

13:07

ISS expels Russian citizen it says planned attack on Estonia

08.02

Gallery: Ice road opens between Estonia's biggest islands as cold snap continues

11.02

No Estonian 'bombshell' from Jeffrey Epstein files release so far Updated

17:02

Estonia's largest cheesemaker files for bankruptcy Updated

11.02

Investigation: How phone scammers hire Estonian-speaking recruits

10.02

Rescuers recover body from the sea at Tallinn's Stroomi Beach

10.02

19 highlights from Estonia's Foreign Intelligence Service report 2026

11.02

Estonia's defense forces take over public buildings for urban combat training

09:28

Foreign intel chief: Russian economy vulnerable to every new sanctions package

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo